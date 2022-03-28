Orea Announces Voting Results of its Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Orea Mining Corp. ("Orea") (TSX: OREA) (OTCQX: OREAF) (FRA: 3CG) is pleased to announce that Robert Giustra, Peter Gianulis, Marie-Hélène Bérard and Oleg Pelevin were elected as directors of Orea at the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on March 25, 2022 (the "Meeting").
Shareholders also approved all other proposed resolutions as described in the information circular of the Meeting.
Detailed voting results for the Meeting are as follows:
Motion
Votes For
% For
Votes Against
% Against
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
Votes Spoiled
Number of Directors
10,550,268
78.27
2,929,150
21.73
0
0.00
0
Election of Director Nominees:
Marie-Hélène Bérard
11,712,486
86.89
0
0.00
1,766,932
13.11
0
Oleg Pelevin
11,027,011
81.81
0
0.00
2,452,407
18.19
0
Peter Gianulis
12,370,845
91.78
0
0.00
1,108,573
8.22
0
Robert Giustra
12,320,845
91.75
0
0.00
1,108,573
8.25
50,000
Appointment of Auditors
46,059,849
99.49
0
0.00
234,676
0.51
0
Other business
11,212,626
83.18
2,266,792
16.82
0
0.00
0
About Orea Mining Corp.
Orea is a leading gold exploration and development company operating in a prospective and underexplored segment of the Guiana Shield, South America. Its mission is to develop gold deposits with a reduced environmental footprint using innovative technologies, upholding the highest international standards for responsible mining. In French Guiana, Orea holds a major interest in the world-class Montagne d'Or mine development project and is also advancing the Maripa gold exploration project. In Suriname, Orea is advancing the Antino gold exploration project through its option agreement to acquire up to a 75% interest.
For more about Orea visit the company's website at www.oreamining.com.
