School Districts Sought to Help Shape the Future of Education in California

School Districts Sought to Help Shape the Future of Education in California

Application Deadline is May 17

SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- California's Community Engagement Initiative (CEI) is seeking school districts and local education agencies to join its mission to improve student outcomes by creating, strengthening, and promoting relationships between schools and their communities.

CEI recently issued a request for applications for a third cohort of districts to join its 17 current participants in this work. The program brings together resources, knowledge, and leadership from across California to determine effective practices around community engagement and to continuously improve equitable student outcomes.

"Studies show the first two cohorts succeeded in determining effective metrics for evaluating models of community engagement and building trusting relationships between districts and communities," said Ted Alejandre, San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools, whose organization is one of the four co-leads of the program. "The districts selected for Cohort III will continue along this path of improvement."

Findings from year two include: continued discovery and implementation of community engagement strategies with district leadership support, strengthened data capacity to improve community engagement, and creation of trusting relationships between peer districts.

CEI was established by the Legislature in 2018 to strengthen the Statewide System of Support for districts. CEI is led in collaboration by the California Collaborative for Educational Excellence, San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools, California Association of Bilingual Educators, and Families In Schools.

Applications to join the initiative are due by 9 a.m. on May 17, 2022. To apply, visit ccee-ca.org/news/news-events/cei-cohortiii/. More information, including frequently asked questions and recordings of information sessions are available at californiaengage.org/cohort3.

Contact: Nicole LoBese

Organization: Community Engagement Initiative, CCEE

Phone: (916) 619-7489

Email: nlobese@ccee-ca.org

View original content:

SOURCE California's Community Engagement Initiative