Boost Ratings up to Half a Star & 40 NPS Points

Study Shows 3D Instructions Increase Ratings, Reviews, & Registrations

GRAPEVINE, Texas, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brands who enable consumers with an empowering out-of-the-box experience see higher ratings, more reviews, and increased registrations. BILT Incorporated, creators of the SaaS CX platform, is releasing a new study showing 3D interactive instructions significantly increase star ratings and Net Promoter Scores (NPS). The study also indicates BILT users are more likely to write reviews and register products than consumers who use paper instructions or videos.

"When we empower customers with perfect instructions, they become brand ambassadors and product promoters," – Bill Wade

By innovating customers' first interaction with a new product, brands see an average 0.25 to 0.5 increase in star ratings and 20-to-40-point increase in NPS. The study shows BILT garners four to six times more reviews than similar products with traditional instructions. Users are three to five times more likely to register products. BILT provides feedback to brands on a proprietary portal. The study compares that data to ratings, reviews, and registrations for like products on retail and brand websites across many categories.

"When we empower customers with perfect instructions, they become brand ambassadors and product promoters," says BILT President & Chief Strategy Officer Bill Wade. Ratings and reviews can be syndicated through a partnership with Bazaarvoice.

A recent industry study suggests "small changes in star ratings can drive explosive growth for products," up to 200 percent, based on category. An increase of just 0.2 stars may produce meaningful sales as well as a closer relationship to the customer. Product registrations are a key indicator of consumer confidence in a brand or manufacturer.

Taylor Herrero, director of digital marketing at KidKraft, says customers who have a better setup experience "reward us with higher star ratings and positive reviews. This is huge in a competitive industry." The robust, anonymized, proprietary data BILT collects throughout the customer journey can provide retailers and brands with deep insights including what unique competitive advantages are most important to consumers.

About BILT:

The award-winning BILT app provides official 3D Intelligent Instructions® for some of the world's best-known brands. BILT guides users with voice, text, and animated images, eliminating frustration caused by paper manuals and product videos. Users can zoom in and rotate images 360 degrees. BILT increases customer loyalty and star ratings while reducing returns, calls to customer support, set-up time, and errors. BILT empowers brands with analytics on a proprietary SaaS platform and revolutionizes the way companies connect to consumers. Download the app on iOS or Android or go to BILTapp.com for more.

