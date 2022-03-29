JinkoSolar is First in the World to Reach Delivery Milestone of 100GW of Total Solar Panels

SHANGRAO, China, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. ("JinkoSolar" or the "Company") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced it has delivered 100GW of solar modules globally. JinkoSolar is the first company in history to achieve this milestone. Approximately one out of every ten solar modules installed in the world was produced by JinkoSolar.

Despite supply chain disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company has managed to capture the interest of the world and has become a driver and trend-setter of progress in the solar PV sector.

With Cheetah, Swan, Tiger and Tiger Pro series firmly established, the Company has launched the new series of ultra-efficient Tiger Neo modules, the first mass produced module that delivers a maximum power output of up to 620W and an ultra-high conversion efficiency of up to 22.30%. The Tiger Neo series is one of the most efficient solar modules in the market to date. Its higher energy yield performance and real-world reliability is complemented by extremely low degradation and working temperature. It is capable of achieving 3%-5% more energy generation compared to the PERC applied system with the same capacity.

Mr. Kangping Chen, CEO of Jinko Solar Co., Ltd. commented, "We are extremely proud to be the first in the world to achieve 100GW in total module shipments. We want to thank all our teams who have made this possible. We are going from strength to strength, and we will continue to lead the development of next-generation mainstream solar technologies."

"Another vehicle currently in scaled production is JinkoSolar's BIPV modules and systems. Designed as part of the Company's ongoing mission to aid the global shift towards the cleanest and cheapest solar energy available, JinkoSolar's BIPV facade and BIPV rooftops will have the functionality of building materials and the generation performance of a high efficient solar panel," according to Ms. Dany Qian, VP of JinkoSolar. "We are fully committed to making solar energy the most relevant, economical and attainable resource for every building and for everyone."

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and other countries and regions. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain, with an integrated annual capacity of 32.5 GW for mono wafers, 24 GW for solar cells, and 45 GW for solar modules, as of December 31, 2021.

JinkoSolar has 12 productions facilities globally, 22 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia, Portugal, Canada, Malaysia, UAE and Denmark, and global sales teams in China, the United States, Canada, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Japan, Australia, Korea, India, Turkey, Chile, Brazil, Mexico and Hong Kong, as of December 31, 2021.

To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from management in this press release and the Company's operations and business outlook, contain forward-looking statements. Such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in JinkoSolar's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Ms. Stella Wang

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

Tel: +86 21-5180-8777 ext.7806

Email: ir@jinkosolar.com

Mr. Rene Vanguestaine

Christensen

Tel: + 86 178 1749 0483

Email: rvanguestaine@ChristensenIR.com

In the U.S.:

Ms. Linda Bergkamp

Christensen, Scottsdale, Arizona

Tel: +1-480-614-3004

Email: lbergkamp@ChristensenIR.com

View original content:

SOURCE JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.