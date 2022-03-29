New Guide Explores OTT Basics, Demographic Groups and Advertising Forecasts

Guide from Rain the Growth Agency delves into trends and opportunities in over-the-top streaming video

PORTLAND, Ore., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rain the Growth Agency, the leading independent, performance-minded, fully integrated DTC advertising agency, has published a new guide, Your OTT Market on Demand. The guide's three sections cover over-the-top (OTT) basics, details on viewer demographics and five OTT advertising forecasts.

"The OTT, or streaming video, landscape is exploding and we're seeing transformation and innovation every day," said Chris Peterson, Managing Partner, Rain the Growth Agency. "We hope this guide provides those looking into OTT as part of their digital strategy a better understanding of the opportunities for their brand."

Available to download free of charge, the guide offers insights into how consumers are currently experiencing entertainment at home, specifically ad-supported video. OTT advertising provides opportunities for brands to simultaneously market to multiple segments based on viewership data including interests, buying behaviors and more.

The guide also goes into detail about viewer demographics, breaking down consumer groups into segments: Linear TV Only Users, Streaming Only Users, and Mixed Platform Users. Findings about each cohort's size, average income and median ages unlock insights about how to potentially market to each group. Advertising forecasts for the remainder of 2022 and beyond shed light on the impact expected from continued growth in OTT viewing and content.

"We've helped numerous clients scale their businesses by integrating OTT digital video into their media strategy," said Jennifer Eenigenburg, Vice President of Digital Media, Rain the Growth Agency. "Our longstanding media partnerships enable us to leverage the targeting and measurement technology that drives growth through OTT campaigns."

Rain the Growth Agency has helped industry leaders such as Athletic Greens, Freshly, Headspace, Mercari and more tap into the power of OTT advertising. For more information, visit https://ott.rainforgrowth.com/.

About Rain the Growth Agency

Rain the Growth Agency is an independent, women-led, performance-minded, fully integrated advertising agency. We link strategy, creative and production with audience targeting, dynamic cross-channel media investment and advanced analytics to achieve sales and branding goals simultaneously, without compromise. Our holistic Transactional Brand Building approach produces transformational growth for clients ranging from DTC fast companies and category disruptors to established brands with traditional models. For more than 20 years, we have been scaling businesses such as Peloton, Chewy, Wayfair, Headspace, Humana, USAA, 23andMe, SimpliSafe and 1-800 Contacts. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon and co-founded in 1998 by Michelle Cardinal, our agency has grown to over 260 employees nationwide.

