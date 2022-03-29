HANOI, Vietnam, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southeast Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SeABank, stock code SSB) was honored to receive "Outstanding Innovative Banking Product/Service Award 2021" and "Outstanding Bank for Community Award 2021" in the system of Vietnam Outstanding Banking Award 2021, which was organized by the Vietnam Banking Association in collaboration with International Data Group of Vietnam with support from the State Bank of Vietnam.

SeABank honored to receive two awards of Vietnam Outstanding Banking 2021 (PRNewswire)

The Vietnam Outstanding Banking Award recognizes financial institutions with outstanding business performance, typically in outstanding products/services that have piqued the public's interest and contributed to the industry's development. For the financial solution package - Accompanying Vietnamese Women, SeABank competed in two categories and thrilled to be nominated in both categories.

Identifying women as customers who need special service, SeABank has designed financial packages with products and services exclusively for female customers, including: SeALady Credit Card, Vietnam Women's Union loans (SeAWomen) and a version of SeAMobile digital banking application for women... The SeALady Cashback credit card is designed exclusively for women and offers a maximum cashback of up to 2% of all transactions. With each transaction from VND 1 million paid with SeALady Cashback card, SeABank will contribute VND 2,000 to the Supportive Fund for the Cancer Patients – "Bright Future". SeABank has contributed roughly VND 2.1 billion to the "Bright Future" fund so far.

SeABank also launched the SeAMobile digital banking application, a new version designed for women with several advanced features such as AI application, QR payments, bill payments, online gold purchases, eKYC identity technology... Simultaneously, SeABank has been working with Women's Unions across the nation to provide loans to members of the Vietnam Women's Union to meet their consumption requirements and strengthen the family economy.

With the support of capital financing and advice on developing a loan portfolio for women-owned businesses from the International Finance Corporation and other international lending parties, SeABank has effectively implemented the program "Loans for Women-owned Businesses" and positioned itself as the bank of choice for women-owned businesses.

In parallel with the goal of effective business development, with the operating principle "For the Community", in 2021, SeABank provides solutions to help the government and citizens in pandemic prevention, as well as aiding the impoverished and disadvantaged people. Until now, SeABank, BRG Group and its member entities have sponsored almost VND 200 billion in support of the government and individuals afflicted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SeABank