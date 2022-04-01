"Nature of Florida" Podcast Goes Live

Emmy award-winning filmmaker launches state's first podcast dedicated to its environmental issues

MIAMI, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The first-ever podcast dedicated exclusively to Florida's environment and wildlife is launching today by two-time Emmy award-winning documentary filmmaker and media entrepreneur Oscar Corral.

" The Nature of Florida " debuts with a series of weekly episodes hosted by Corral, who interviews several experts at the forefront of the state's environmental awareness, discourse and policy, to inform listeners on the many issues impacting Florida's natural places and resources.

"People love nature, and they want to know what's happening to the natural world around them," said Corral, a former Miami Herald journalist who recently won his second Emmy award for a documentary about Florida's springs, The Fellowship of the Springs . "I aim to accomplish that with this new podcast, delivering to the public important information and updates on what is affecting our state's natural environment – today and tomorrow."

Among his rich variety of guests are: Captain Benny Blanco, co-founder of Captains for Clean Water and an internationally renown fishing guide; Mermaid Michi, a professional mermaid leading a major social media movement to save Florida's springs; State Rep. Anna Eskamani of District 47 in Orange County; Lauren Hill, a professional surfer, environmental activist and Florida native; biologist Joe Wasilewski, who researches invasive species and has survived multiple venomous snake bites; and many other notable figures.

The podcast is sponsored by several prominent organizations, including: The Everglades Foundation; The Lynn and Louis Wolfson II Foundation; The Florida Fish and Wildlife Foundation; and the Felburn Foundation.

"Documenting and sharing the stories of how our natural environment impacts the lives of Floridians is crucial to continue working towards restoring and protecting our waterways," said Begoñe Cazalis, Director of Communications at the The Everglades Foundation. "We are proud to partner in this new journalistic endeavor, along with The Lynn and Louis Wolfson II Foundation, to help show the interconnectedness of the Everglades and our water to our economy, resiliency, and daily lives."

Added Andrew Walker, President & CEO, Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida: "We believe that telling a compelling story is vital to engaging people in Florida conservation. We are excited to support 'The Nature of Florida' podcast in telling the stories we all need to hear."

Corral, born in Miami to Cuban exile parents, has directed and produced a series of award-winning documentaries about environmental issues in Florida: Exotic Invaders: Pythons in the Everglades; Return of the Panther; and The Fellowship of the Springs. He is also the founder and president of Explica Media.

"I want 'The Nature of Florida' listeners to learn about what's wrong with Florida's environment," Corral said. "But I also want to remind them why they love it so much, and why it's all worth saving."

The Nature of Florida is available on Apple, Google, Spotify and Buzzsprout.

