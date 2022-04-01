NEW ID Brings BABY SHARK TV Channel to Newly Launched Spanish-Language Streamer ViX

BABY SHARK TV Channel is now available on ViX, the AVOD tier of TelevisaUnivision's new global Spanish-language streaming service.

The leading FAST distributor of Asian content, NEW ID expands its partnership with the global entertainment company behind Baby Shark, The Pinkfong Company, to reach Spanish-speaking audiences across the United States and Latin America .

SEOUL, South Korea, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NEW ID, the digital content & media platform business subsidiary of Next Entertainment World (NEW), partners with the world's leading Spanish-Language media and content company, TelevisaUnivision, to offer the global sensation BABY SHARK TV Channel on the company's newly launched global streaming service ViX.

The only FAST (Free Ad-supported Streaming TV) channel publisher and operator in Asia, NEW ID, announced today that BABY SHARK TV, the beloved streaming channel of The Pinkfong Company, launched on ViX on March 31. BABY SHARK TV is one of more than 100 streaming channels with a familiar interface of an electronic programming guide (EPG) offered on ViX. The channel brings the iconic songs, dances, and stories featuring Pinkfong and Baby Shark along with their family and friends, all together on one 24-hour channel. BABY SHARK TV on ViX is fully localized for the platform's Spanish speaking audience, and is available for free.

NEW ID currently owns and operates 25 global FAST channels across more than 20 top streaming global OTT platforms. In partnership with The Pinkfong Company, the global entertainment company behind the Baby Shark sensation, NEW ID has launched the BABY SHARK TV channel on eight platforms globally in both the English and Spanish languages across the Americas and Europe. The launch on TelevisaUnivision's ad supported streaming service, ViX, marks the seventh launch of the channel in the US, and the third launch of BABY SHARK TV for the Spanish-speaking audience by the FAST distributor NEW ID. In the U.S., BABY SHARK TV is currently available on the Roku Channel and Pluto TV LATAM.

ViX is the world's first large-scale streaming service to exclusively serve the Spanish-speaking world. The service will offer more than 50,000 hours of Spanish-language content, including original series and movies, live sports, live news, as well as current hits and franchise content. The AVOD tier ViX launched on March 31, and the SVOD (subscription video on demand) tier, ViX+, will launch in the second half of 2022. Through the partnership with ViX, NEW ID is able to expand its reach to Spanish-speaking audiences across the United States and Latin America.

NEW ID delivers K-content such as dramas, movies, and entertainment to 100 million global households 24 hours a day, and with the launch on ViX for Spanish viewers, the world's second largest population. NEW ID is the first FAST distributor and operator from Korea to launch a FAST channel on ViX.

June Park, CEO of NEW ID, said, "NEW ID is excited to deliver BABY SHARK TV to the Spanish-speaking audience across the U.S. and Latin America through ViX. We hope to continue to offer more premium localized Asian content for more audiences to enjoy."

NEW ID (www.its-newid.com)

NEW ID is a technology-based media company established in October 2019 to expand content life cycle and distribution by connecting Asian content with global platforms. We focus on the 'FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV)' business, which provides real-time streaming and advertising technology solutions, and the 'Post-Production' business, which helps globalization of contents through automated platforms.

About ViX

ViX is the world's first large-scale streaming service to exclusively serve the Spanish-speaking world. Owned by TelevisaUnivision, ViX celebrates Latin cultures and Spanish-speaking storytellers with an unprecedented 50,000 hours of free and paid premium content across genres including movies, comedy series, novelas, drama series, and children's content, as well as live news and sports. Tapping into more than 300,000 hours of Televisa's content library and robust IP vault to create an unparalleled offering, the new global streaming service illuminates Spanish-language entertainment by pushing boundaries and igniting joy with its unparalleled content. ViX includes a free ad-supported (AVOD) tier under the brand ViX as well as a premium subscription-based (SVOD) option branded ViX+.

About TelevisaUnivision

As the leading Spanish-language media and content company in the world, TelevisaUnivision features the largest library of owned content and industry-leading production capabilities that power its streaming, digital and linear television offerings, as well as its radio platforms. The Company's media portfolio includes the top-rated broadcast networks Univision and UniMás in the U.S. and Las Estrellas and Canal 5 in Mexico. TelevisaUnivision is home to 36 Spanish-language cable networks, including Galavisión and TUDN, the No. 1 Spanish-language sports network in the U.S. and Mexico. With the most compelling portfolio of Spanish-language sports rights in the world, TelevisaUnivision has solidified its position as the Home of Soccer. TelevisaUnivision also owns and manages 59 television stations across the U.S. and four broadcast channels in Mexico affiliated with 222 television stations, Videocine studio, and Uforia, the Home of Latin Music, which encompasses 57 owned or operated U.S. radio stations, a live event series and a robust digital audio footprint. TelevisaUnivision is home to premium streaming services PrendeTV and Blim TV, which altogether host over 50,000 hours of high-quality, original Spanish-language programming from distinguished producers and top talent, and the two-tier global streaming platform ViX. The company's prominent digital assets include Univision.com, Univision NOW, and several top-rated digital apps. For more information, visit televisaunivision.com.

