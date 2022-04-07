Landmarks Illinois issues call for nominations for 2022 Landmarks Illinois Richard H. Driehaus Foundation Preservation Awards

CHICAGO, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Landmarks Illinois is now accepting nominations for the 2022 Landmarks Illinois Richard H. Driehaus Foundation Preservation Awards. Nominations for the annual awards program are due June 1, 2022, and can be submitted using Landmarks Illinois' online nomination form found here.

The annual awards program, generously supported since 1994 through a grant from the Richard H. Driehaus Foundation, honors outstanding preservation projects in Illinois and/or individuals, organizations and advocacy efforts that demonstrate a strong commitment to protecting the places that are important to the people and communities of Illinois.

A jury of preservation professionals will review all nominations submitted and determine the winners of this year's awards. Those selected for awards will be honored at a public ceremony in Chicago held in the fall and receive a cash prize as well as a custom-designed trophy. Details on the event will be announced at a later date.

Nomination requirements

Nominations submitted for the 2022 Landmarks Illinois Richard H. Driehaus Foundation Preservation Awards must be projects or people located in Illinois. Projects must have been completed within the last five years. Phased projects may be considered if the nominated phase is complete and can stand on its own merits. Nominations may be submitted in someone's honor and/or without the knowledge of the nominee. Self-nominations are also accepted. Previous year submissions not selected for awards may be revised and resubmitted for consideration, as well.

There is no fee to submit a nomination. Full nomination guidelines can be downloaded here.

Award details

Winners of the 2022 Landmarks Illinois Richard H. Driehaus Foundation Preservation Awards will be selected from the following general categories:

Advocacy: An effective local or statewide campaign to preserve and protect a historic resource.

Leadership: Individual, municipality, private organization or joint partnership that has championed historic preservation, planning or public policy.

Preservation: Projects that make possible the continued use of historic commercial/industrial buildings, multi-family/affordable housing residences, public/institutional structures or preserves a cultural heritage site.

Environmental Sustainability: Mitigation of climate change through preservation technologies.

In addition, one of the 2022 selected winners will receive the Richard H. Driehaus Legacy Award, which honors the memory of the late Richard H. Driehaus. The recipient of this esteemed award must demonstrate the immense power of preservation, following in the footsteps of Driehaus who believed reusing places of our past creates positive change and motivates others to save important places.

Judging process & criteria

The 2022 Landmarks Illinois Richard H. Driehaus Foundation Preservation Awards jury will select winners based on the following:

Impact a project or person has had on an Illinois community

Quality and degree of difficulty of the project

Degree to which the project serves as an example of excellence in historic preservation and influences others

Degree to which the project aligns with Landmarks Illinois' mission "to preserve, protect and promote architectural and historic resources in Illinois through advocacy and education"

How closely the project emulates Landmarks Illinois' values and Guiding Principles

Degree to which the project or person supports diversity, equity, inclusion, justice, and/or environmental sustainability

Innovative solutions to preservation, including but not exclusive to: Creative partnerships or community engagement efforts, original programming, job creation or economic development, innovative adaptive reuse, best practices in sustainability or technologies that mitigate climate change, cultural sustainability or heritage conservation and/or creative financing or funding sources

Learn more about the awards program and former award winners at our website.

About Landmarks Illinois

We are People Saving Places for People. Landmarks Illinois is a membership-based historic preservation nonprofit organization serving the people of Illinois. We inspire and empower stakeholders to save places that matter to them by providing free guidance, practical and financial resources and access to strategic partnerships. For more information, visit www.Landmarks.org.

(PRNewsfoto/Landmarks Illinois) (PRNewswire)

