More than 500 CrossCountry Mortgage Loan Originators Ranked Among Industry's Best

Scotsman Guide Celebrates 528 CCM Originators for Significant Loan Volume

CLEVELAND, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CrossCountry Mortgage (CCM), one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing retail mortgage lenders, had more than 500 of its loan officers recently named on the prestigious Scotsman Guide Top Originators list. A record 528 CCM loan originators appear in the 2022 rankings, representing a nearly 40% increase year over year. The Top Originators list is a leading performance benchmark for mortgage industry organizations and professionals.

CrossCountry Mortgage, one of the nation’s largest and fastest-growing retail mortgage lenders, had more than 500 of its loan officers recently named on the prestigious Scotsman Guide Top Originators list. (PRNewswire)

Scotsman Guide, a provider of financial technology tools and media content for the mortgage industry, received more than 14,500 entries for the 2022 rankings. To be eligible for consideration on the Top Originators list, originators must have had at least $40 million in residential loan volume or 100 closed loans during 2021, with all information verified by a certified public accountant, the chief financial officer of the originator's company or a similar source. This stringent process has helped make the list the most widely trusted resource of its kind.

"Earning a spot in the Top Originators list is a significant professional achievement that requires tremendous knowledge, skill and a deep commitment to customer service," said CCM Founder and CEO Ron Leonhardt, Jr. "The fact that CrossCountry Mortgage loan originators are increasingly prominent in this annual ranking speaks both to the quality of our nationwide team and the resources we provide to help make every mortgage feel like a win."

CCM employs more than 2,600 highly trained loan originators across a network of nearly 600 branches nationwide. Together these team members helped close in excess of $53 billion in loans in 2021.

About CrossCountry Mortgage

CrossCountry Mortgage (CCM) is one of the nation's largest retail mortgage lenders, with 7,600 employees operating nearly 600 branches across all 50 states. Our company has been recognized eight times on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest growing private businesses and has received many awards for our standout culture. We offer more than 100 mortgage, refinance and home equity solutions – ranging from conventional and jumbo mortgages to government-insured programs for Veterans and rural homebuyers – and we are a direct lender and approved seller and servicer by Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae and Ginnie Mae. Through our dedication to getting it done, we make every mortgage feel like a win. Visit www.crosscountrymortgage.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CrossCountry Mortgage