OPTX Brings Best-In-Class Casino Data Platform to Tachi Palace Casino Resort

LAS VEGAS, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OPTX, the Las Vegas-based company focused on streamlining casino player data into real-time insights for casino operators, is excited to share its newest partnership with Tachi Palace Casino Resort.

Located in the heart of Lemoore, CA, players at Tachi Palace Casino Resort can expect their guest experience to go from great to amazing with the implementation of OPTX's best-in-class software. Bringing marketing tools for campaigns, segmentations, and events, OPTX's innovative programs will help modernize both internal and external processes.

"We needed a reliable and effective program to take us to the next level. That's what we've found with OPTX," said Rojelio Morales, Director of Marketing. "We are thrilled to have found a solution that will streamline our efforts while keeping our guests coming back for more!"

"OPTX is bringing the future of casino data analysis to the present," said Brooke Fiumara, co-CEO of OPTX. "We are excited to partner with Tachi Palace. Together, we'll make their guest experience unforgettable."

OPTX provides an end-to-end solution focused on slots, marketing and campaigns, player development, and artificial intelligence. Available via desktop and mobile applications, the data intelligence used by OPTX creates actionable recommendations for casino operators, provides real-time individualized insights to ensure that no actionable player is missed, and empowers teams to spend less time compiling the data and more time implementing strategies that increase guest visitation, revenue, and profitability.

ABOUT TACHI PALACE CASINO RESORT

Tachi Palace Casino Resort is owned and operated by Tachi-Yokut Tribe. Tachi Palace is located in Lemoore, CA, on the Santa Rosa Rancheria. Tachi Palace offers the finest gaming action with slots, bingo, and various table games and has a variety of dining options. The on-site Yokut gas station offers gas, diesel, race high-octane pumps, and electric charging stations, plus a convenience store, smoke shop, market, and gaming. Next door to the hotel is the Coyote Entertainment Center featuring movie theaters, a bowling alley, an arcade and food, and concessions. The hotel features 255 luxurious rooms and suites.

ABOUT OPTX:

OPTX was founded in mid-2019 by former casino executives that believe only through the union of operations, people and technology can impactful results be achieved. The OPTX solution is designed from the ground up to simplify complex processes and improve operational efficiency. As an enterprise technology solution for casino operators, OPTX gathers the meaningful player data from multiple source systems, cleanses it and then presents it in an understandably clear way. For more information about OPTX go to www.OPTX.com .

