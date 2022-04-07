TheFitExpo™ Returns to Southern California, Bringing the Largest Fitness Event Back to the LA Convention Center

LOS ANGELES, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The largest fitness event on the West Coast, TheFitExpo™, presented by Subway Restaurants, returns to the Los Angeles Convention Center, Saturday and Sunday, May 21-22.

TheFitExpo (PRNewswire)

It's time to grab your workout gear, friends, buddies, family and join us for a fun filled weekend. TheFitExpo unites thousands of wellness enthusiasts ranging from bodybuilders and powerlifters to jiu-jitsu and functional fitness, personal trainers, Group X instructors, competitive athletes and even the weekend warrior. Over 50,000 attendees are anticipated to attend.

TheFitExpo is everything health and wellness under one roof, for one weekend only. The iconic event will feature over 100+ of the top fitness celebrities where you will be able to pose for photos with your favorite iconic luminaries. A full list can be found at www.thefitexpo.com .

It is a true one-stop for anyone wanting to live a healthier lifestyle. Come meet influencers, discover new products and services for you and your pets, have all-access to experience free new workout classes, fun cooking demos, and witness live sporting competitions. During both days, leading professionals will provide 'hot' new training tips, informational seminars, exciting demonstrations and showcase the latest in equipment and workouts.

Hundreds of companies will be selling and sampling the best in nutrition products and services. TheFitExpo Los Angeles will host thousands of competitors in over 20 events including, the Odd Haugen Strength Classic, Ultimate Athletic Boot Camp, Dream Jiu Jitsu, USPA Powerlifting, Epic Series Obstacle, Group Training Zone, MAX REPS 4 CA$H, USA Pickleball tournament, The Fittest Couple Model Search, and Best Body Parts contests and more.

Tickets to the 2022 event include access into the giant 350,000 square feet (four convention center halls) of exhibition floor filled with cutting edge companies displaying, promoting, and selling fitness, health and well-being products and services to discover. A ticket also includes FREE admission to view ALL competitions taking place. Attendees will not want to miss the FREE wellness seminars, demonstrations, and celebrity autograph sessions. Plus, grab FREE samples. Many of the exhibitors are offering super-cool products at discounted prices so fit expo goers can also get their shopping game on!

Tickets purchased online in advance at www.thefitexpo.com. Adult admission tickets are $30 per day or $50 for the full weekend. Children 12 years and under are $10 per day and children under 6 are free.

Show hours are Saturday and Sunday 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. The Los Angeles Convention Center - 1201 South Figueroa Street.

For full information on all the programs, celebrity greetings, classes, competition sign ups, class demonstrations as well as seminar schedules, Continuing Education (CEU) workshops, etc. Please visit www.thefitexpo.com or call 1-888-FIT-EXPO.

TheFitExpo™ is produced by National Fitness Productions. Presenting sponsor for TheFitExpo Los Angeles is Subway. Supporting sponsors include Reign Total Body Fuel™, Ralphs, SR Sports Research and SWEET SWEAT™.

