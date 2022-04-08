Bantam Pharmaceutical and Collaborators to Present New Data in Support of its lead drug BTM-3566 at AACR Annual Meeting 2022

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bantam Pharmaceutical, a drug discovery and development company targeting selective modulation of mitochondrial dynamics in cancer, will present new data on its lead drug candidate BTM-3566 at AACR 2022 taking place the 8th-13th of April in New Orleans. The data demonstrate that BTM-3566 co-opts a specific mitochondrial quality control pathway to induce apoptosis in cell lines, xenografts and patient-derived xenograft (PDX) models of Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma (DLBCL).

The poster presentation on Wednesday, April 13th highlights the robust in vivo activity of BTM-3566, including complete and durable regressions in 6 out of 9 PDX models with a 100% response rate across a range of difficult to treat DLBCL tumors. Equally important, BTM-3566 acts through a novel mechanism of action with activity across multiple genomic and phenotypic subtypes of DLBCL, suggesting this represents an impactful treatment option for patients progressing on existing standard-of-care agents. Emerging data characterizing the responses and dependency on expression of a mitochondrial protein will also be presented.

Michael Stocum, CEO of Bantam Pharmaceutical, commented: "We are excited to be presenting this new data at AACR. Together with our academic collaborators, we continue enhancing our understanding of the novel mechanism of BTM-3566 and its capacity to induce apoptosis in cancer cells. We expect to file an Investigational New Drug (IND) application for BTM-3566 this quarter (2Q 2022) and are prepared to initiate clinical trials later this year. Our IND and pre-clinical data are generating significant enthusiasm with oncologists as we advance toward the clinic."

Title: BTM-3566 co-opts mitochondrial quality control pathways to induce apoptosis, and complete tumor regression in DLBCL cell lines, xenografts and PDX models Session Title: Mitochondrial Metabolism in Cancer Session Start Time: 4/13/2022 9:00 AM CDT Location: Poster Section 9

About BTM-3566

BTM-3566 is an orally-available novel small molecule compound with broad anti-cancer activity in hematologic and solid tumors, initially focused on Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphomas (DLBCL). BTM-3566's anti-cancer mechanism of action is unique and differentiated from other therapeutics, disrupting mitochondrial function in tumor cells to induce apoptosis (cell death). An IND application for BTM-3566 in B-cell malignancies is being completed for submission in Q2 2022.

About Bantam Pharmaceutical

Bantam Pharmaceutical is a drug discovery and development company channeling the power of mitochondrial dynamics to address unmet needs in oncology. Using its unique expertise in mitochondrial cellular biology, Bantam is developing novel, first-in-class small molecule oral therapeutics for difficult-to-treat hematological and solid tumors. Bantam is currently pursuing an IND application for its lead candidate, BTM-3566, in B-cell malignancies. Learn more at https://bantampharma.com/.

