Epoch Financial Group Partners With QuantmRE

PHILADELPHIA, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Epoch Financial Group, Inc. (Epoch or 'the Group') announced its partnership today with QuantmRE , a leader in originating debt-free Home Equity Agreements that have allowed Homeowners to access millions of dollars of liquidity. Epoch and QuantmRE are joining forces to offer debt-free financing solutions to help homeowners overcome the two most common hurdles to mortgage eligibility – high debt to income (DTI) and low credit score. By helping homeowners get back on their feet financially, Epoch intends to level the mortgage eligibility playing field and solve a problem that affects millions of American homeowners each year.

The Epoch X QuantmRE Partnership

An increasing number of homeowners are unable to qualify for a mortgage or HELOC to access the equity in their homes, despite the fact that they have significant equity in their home. A Home Equity Agreement, however, can provide a much-needed solution.

A Home Equity Agreement is a relatively new financial instrument that enables a homeowner to tap into the 'trapped' equity in their home with no monthly payments and no additional debt. It's not a loan, it's not a HELOC and it's not a reverse mortgage. In exchange for a share of the future value of their property, the homeowner receives a cash lump sum that immediately improves their cash position and can enable them to pay off credit card and other debt. This can quickly improve their debt to income ratio and increase their credit score.

By partnering with QuantmRE and their innovative Home Equity Agreements, Epoch will be able to offer previously non-qualifying clients this debt-free bridge to a healthier financial position, enabling them to become mortgage eligible and to qualify for the loan, mortgage or HELOC that they originally wanted.

"We're excited to partner with Epoch to provide a much-needed solution that helps homeowners tap into their 'trapped' home equity to overcome their DTI and credit score hurdles and become mortgage eligible,'' said Matthew Sullivan, QuantmRE's founder and CEO.

"At Epoch Financial Group, our mission is to find new ways to serve more consumers, particularly underserved ones. Our partnership with QuantmRE will allow us to create more opportunities for our customers instead of just telling them "sorry, we can't help you". As mortgage brokers, we're always looking for ways to expand our product optionality to give us a competitive advantage in the marketplace. We couldn't be more excited to partner with QuantmRE to help more borrowers unlock the home equity in their homes," said Evan Wade, President and CEO of Epoch Financial Group, Inc.

About Epoch Financial Group

Epoch Financial Group, Inc. (Epoch or 'the Group') is the parent company of Epoch Lending, Epoch Property Transfer, Epoch Insurance, and EpochTech (formerly Epoch Labs). The Group of companies focuses on a tech enabled mortgage process, providing consumer mortgages, title insurance & settlement services, property & casualty insurance, and tech offerings for both lenders and consumers.

For more information, visit: epochfg.com

About QuantmRE

At a time when homeowners need to access cash more than ever, QuantmRE's "Equity Freedom" program offers an alternative debt-free solution – the Home Equity Agreement. The agreement enables homeowners to receive a cash lump sum in exchange for a portion of the current and potential future value of their home without taking on any additional debt (no loans, no interest and no monthly payments). In addition to originating Home Equity Agreements, QuantmRE has developed a revolutionary blockchain-based real estate marketplace where individuals, family offices and institutional investors can gain unprecedented access to the multi-trillion-dollar residential real estate asset class by buying, selling and trading fractionalized units of Home Equity Agreements.

For more information, visit: quantmre.com

