MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- South Florida Motorsports (SFM), the organizers of the Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix, the City of Miami Gardens and Hard Rock International surprised students and instructors that are part of the F1 in Schools program to the inaugural event on May 6-8, 2022, at Hard Rock Stadium.

Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix Surprise F1 in School Students with Tickets to First-Ever Event at Hard Rock Stadium (PRNewswire)

"This intentional investment in our youth through F1 in Schools will go a long way to inspire careers in motorsports," said Jason Jenkins, Senior Vice president of Communications and Community Affairs of the Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix. "The opportunity and exposure these students will gain from the upcoming event will be an experience they will never forget."

Created in 2000, F1 in Schools is dedicated to introducing students to design, engineering, project management, branding, marketing, and teamwork using the excitement and appeal of Formula 1®. F1 in Schools is one of the largest global educational programs that raise awareness of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) among students and school children.

"F1 in Schools is going to be a major part of the next 10-year partnership that we'll have with Formula 1. We hope that our kids will grow and learn something now while they're still young that can carry them over where they can be productive in the science, technology, and engineering field," said Miami Gardens Mayor Rodney Harris.

Motorsports legend Willy T Ribbs, was on hand to mentor the students and talk about his illustrious career. The Diversity and Inclusion representative for Formula 1 inspired students to seek careers in motorsport by championing pathways into engineering and underlining the importance of STEM subjects in schools.

"These kids have so much capability. The support from Formula 1 and this investment in the STEM program is going to accelerate their learning process," said Formula 1 Diversity and Inclusion Representative Willy T. Ribbs. "If they want to be in the sport as an engineer, as a designer or as a driver, this all accelerates their goal. It's amazing what these kids know today as opposed to what I knew. They are lightyears ahead of where I was at the same age."

After the surprise ticket giveaway, program instructors from Seeking Education Empowers Knowledge (S.E.E.K) received tickets to Maluma at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on May 5. Participants also received meals from Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix restaurant partner and Miami Gardens black owned business Lovely's On The Go.

"We are so proud to join forces with F1 Miami and F1 Global on meaningful community outreach," said Gina Morales, VP of Brand Reputation for Hard Rock International. "Music heals and inspires and what better way to thank educators than to surprise them to see one of the biggest musicians in the world? We are excited to welcome them to our flagship property, the Guitar Hotel at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, during the big race weekend in May."

Credit: Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix:

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/kaklkfwybtjkdez/AAAC5DBGeMMaZPUXBxRp7Qw_a?dl=0

Hard Rock Live Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hard Rock International