InventHelp Inventor Develops Automatic Way to Complete Yard Tasks (JXA-105)

PITTSBURGH, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a solar powered, automatic and remote method for completing landscaping tasks," said an inventor, from Jacksonville, Fla., "so I invented the SCOBY MOWER. My design eliminates the time and hassle associated with manually cutting grass, trimming weeds, mulching leaves, and spreading seeds."

The patent-pending invention provides an effortless way to cut grass, trim weeds and mulch leaves. In doing so, it offers an alternative to manually completing yard work. As a result, it saves time and effort and it increases efficiency and safety. The invention features a multi-functional design that is easy to control and use so it is ideal for households, landscapers, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Jacksonville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

