John O. Hudson III joins Entergy as senior vice president, federal policy, regulatory and government affairs

Veteran industry executive to direct Washington, D.C. office, spearhead resiliency funding opportunity

NEW ORLEANS, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Entergy today announced that John O. Hudson III has been named senior vice president, federal policy, regulatory and government affairs. He will report to Marcus Brown, executive vice president and general counsel, and will join the company effective April 22.

John O. Hudson III, Entergy's senior vice president, federal policy, regulatory and government affairs. (PRNewswire)

"John brings proven executive level utility leadership and a wide range of critically important experiences to this role," said Brown. "We are excited to welcome John as a new leader. In particular, he will help us listen to and engage our stakeholders as he drives important conversations around federal policy related to the reduction of carbon emissions and investments in electric infrastructure and resiliency."

Hudson will be responsible for several key groups focused on Federal Energy Regulatory Commission issues, sustainability and environmental policy, federal governmental affairs and corporate social responsibility. Of particular importance will be John's strategic direction of a recently established team directing the company's efforts to secure infrastructure funding through the federal government's $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The law includes $62 billion targeted specifically for clean energy and resiliency investments that could further serve as an economic development engine for the communities in Entergy's service areas.

"A major component of implementing this law will be stakeholder engagement and coordination," added Brown. "John will oversee those vital efforts and partner with senior leaders, technical team members and others throughout the company to ensure alignment and accountability as we serve our customers across the Gulf South region."

Hudson will replace Mike Twomey, who is retiring from Entergy after having served in several roles over the last 20 years.

Prior to joining Entergy, Hudson served as president and chief executive officer of Nicor Gas Corporation, Illinois' largest gas distribution company, which reached more than 2.2 million customers. Previously, Hudson was executive vice president and chief external affairs officer at Southern Company Gas, where he was responsible for the company's external affairs, customer operations, environmental affairs, corporate communications, and marketing efforts.

Hudson received an MBA from Georgia Tech Scheller College of Business, a Juris Doctor from Miles College School of Law, and a bachelor's degree in political science from Alabama A&M University. He also completed the executive accounting and finance program at the University of Pennsylvania Wharton School of Business and the Young American Leaders Program at Harvard Business School.

About Entergy

Entergy (NYSE: ETR), a Fortune 500 company headquartered in New Orleans, powers life for 3 million utility customers across Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy is creating a cleaner, more resilient energy future for everyone with our diverse power generation portfolio, including increasingly carbon-free energy sources. With roots in the Gulf South region for more than a century, Entergy is a recognized leader in corporate citizenship, delivering more than $100 million in economic benefits to local communities through philanthropy and advocacy efforts annually over the last several years. Our approximately 12,500 employees are dedicated to powering life today and for future generations. Learn more at entergy.com and follow @Entergy on social media. #WePowerLife

Download a high-resolution Entergy logo here.

(PRNewsfoto/Entergy Corporation) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Entergy Corporation