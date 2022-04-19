Ara Partners Promotes Katy Boettcher to Principal and Adds Ken Nguyen as Senior Associate

Further Strengthens Firm's Investment and Portfolio Management Capabilities

HOUSTON, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ara Partners ("Ara"), a private equity firm that specializes in industrial decarbonization investments, has promoted Katy Boettcher to Principal and hired Ken Nguyen as a Senior Associate.

"We are excited to promote Katy to Principal," said Troy Thacker, a Managing Partner at Ara. "She has played a key role in several notable investments, executing strategic initiatives at our portfolio companies, and mentoring new hires. We look forward to Katy's continuing contributions as we strive to create value while making a significant decarbonization impact in the industrial economy."

"It is a pleasure to welcome Ken to our investment team," said Tuan Tran, a Partner at Ara. "He is well respected in the private equity community and brings strong deal execution and portfolio management capabilities to the team."

Ms. Boettcher joined Ara as a Vice President in September 2020 and has been instrumental in investment underwriting, transaction execution, and portfolio management. She has played a critical role within the firm's investments in Aloxe, Repeats, Circulus and BioVeritas (formerly Earth Energy Renewables). Prior to joining Ara, Ms. Boettcher worked at White Deer, a middle market private equity investment firm based in Houston. She began her career as a Peace Corps volunteer in Mozambique and then at Evercore's investment banking division in Houston. Ms. Boettcher holds a Bachelor of Arts from Princeton University and an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Prior to joining Ara, Mr. Nguyen worked at Altos Partners, a private equity firm focused on investments in the industrials and business services sectors, and at Intervale Capital, a private equity firm focused on investments in the energy services and manufacturing sectors. Prior to Intervale, Mr. Nguyen worked in the Energy Investment Banking group at RBC Capital Markets. Mr. Nguyen holds a Bachelor of Business Administration, a Master in Professional Accounting, and a Master of Business Administration from the McCombs School of Business at the University of Texas at Austin.

About Ara Partners

Ara Partners is a private equity firm specializing in industrial decarbonization investments. Ara Partners invests in the industrial & manufacturing, chemicals & materials, energy efficiency & green fuels and food & agriculture sectors, seeking to build businesses that provide significant decarbonization impact. It operates from offices in Boston, Massachusetts; Houston, Texas and Dublin, Ireland. Ara Partners closed its second fund with approximately $1.1 billion in capital commitments in September 2021. For more information on Ara Partners, please visit www.arapartners.com.

