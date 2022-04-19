Arcline Investment Management to Acquire Omega Engineering from Spectris PLC

NORWALK, Conn., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcline Investment Management ("Arcline") today announced an agreement to acquire Omega Engineering Inc. ("Omega" or the "Company") from Spectris plc (LSE: SXS) in a transaction that values the Company at $525 million. Omega is a leading provider of sensing, control, and monitoring technologies and will be joining the Dwyer Group of companies ("Dwyer"), an Arcline portfolio company. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2022.

Founded in 1962, Omega is an established global leader in the technical marketplace, offering more than 100,000 state-of-the-art products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity. Omega also offers a complete line of data acquisition, heating, and custom-engineered products. Omega's business is fully integrated, with in-house design and engineering, manufacturing, and distribution capabilities facilitating made-to-order products at attractive lead times, positioning the Company as a technology partner of choice to process engineers worldwide.

"Omega is a tremendous addition to the Dwyer Group of companies, bringing a highly respected brand and a broad, world-class product portfolio," said Chuck Dubois, CEO of Dwyer. "Dwyer and Omega offer complementary sensing and instrumentation products with a similar value proposition, meeting customers' unique needs with high-quality, configured products. The businesses together offer an unmatched breadth of products and technical expertise, which we believe will provide significant value to our customers and partners. We are excited to work with the Omega team to drive growth in the combined businesses."

"I am confident this is an excellent move for Omega. Dwyer has a strong position in most of our key markets through its highly complementary portfolio of sensing, monitoring, and control products and solutions," said Amit Agarwal, President of Omega. "Having spent time with key members of the Dwyer and Arcline leadership teams during the transaction process, I believe that we share similar cultures and values and that the acquisition represents a great opportunity for all stakeholders."

EC M&A served as financial advisor to Arcline.

About Dwyer Instruments

The Dwyer Group of companies consists of a series of companies and brands, including Dwyer Instruments, Love Controls, Mercoid, WE Anderson, Proximity, and UFM. Dwyer is a global leader in the design and manufacture of innovative sensors and instrumentation solutions for the IEQ, building automation, process, and environmental markets. Founded in 1931, Dwyer Instruments is headquartered in Michigan City, Indiana, and has additional offices in Asia, Europe, and Australia. To learn more about Dwyer Instruments, visit www.dwyer-inst.com .

About Arcline Investment Management

Arcline Investment Management is a growth-oriented private equity firm with $4.4 billion in cumulative capital commitments. Arcline seeks to invest in technology-driven, meaningful to the world industrial businesses that enable a better future. For more information visit www.arcline.com.

Contact Information:

contact@arcline.com

www.arcline.com

Contact (For Press Inquiries Only):

Tim Ragones

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

(212) 355–4449

View original content:

SOURCE Arcline Investment Management