Cox Automotive Transitions FleetMaster to Global Cox Automotive Mobility Brand

ATLANTA, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cox Automotive today announced the transition of the FleetMaster brand to the global Cox Automotive Mobility brand, strengthening its commitment to offering the global fleet software of choice for the mobility age and enabling the transportation ecosystem well into the future.

"We recognize our responsibility to lead the future of global transportation and the fleet future," said Joe George, President of Cox Automotive Mobility. "We will continue to move the world forward with people, tools, and technology to optimize fleets of all types."

Cox Automotive acquired FleetMaster in July 2021, expanding the company's reach to serve both domestic and international markets across all mobility use cases, including rental, loaner, flexible access/subscription and lease. With the transition, Cox Automotive Mobility's evolved portfolio will now include Fleetmaster, a customizable, enterprise solution, as well as Fleetmaster Go, an out-of-the-box solution.

As one of the solutions within the Cox Automotive Mobility portfolio, the Fleetmaster product suite plays an integral role in delivering future-focused global advancements that drive fleet innovation and power new forms of mobility. By operating under one unified brand, this will also accelerate product and technology development working across Cox Automotive Mobility's four lines of business – Emerging Ventures, Fleet Services, Fleet Operations, EV Battery Solutions – to better serve its customers.

Global Fleet Solutions for the Mobility Age

There is rising demand for flexibility and agility, with rental and leasing companies, dealerships and auto manufacturers looking for ways to further optimize their fleets. The Cox Automotive Mobility Fleetmaster product suite offers a cloud-native software platform providing global, scalable, technology-leading solutions that enable fleet and mobility operators of all sizes to deliver sustainable operations in the evolving mobility landscape.

Flexible – Highly configurable, user-friendly modules enable rental and leasing companies, dealerships, automotive manufacturers, and emerging mobility service providers to sustainably optimize operations.

Future Proof – Cloud-based workflow software is innovative, scalable, and future-proof, supporting customers in the evolving mobility landscape.

Scalable – Underpins customer growth plans by enabling them to deploy a globally consistent, locally compliant, multi-lingual solution.

Global Brand Debut at Industry Events Worldwide

The enhanced Cox Automotive Mobility brand and offerings will be showcased at some of the industry's most prominent events around the globe, including the International Car Rental Show (ICRS) in Las Vegas, FT Future of the Car in London and Global Fleet Conference 2022 in Lisbon. Please visit the Cox Automotive Mobility website at www.coxautoinc.com/mobility/icrs to schedule a meeting or demo with Cox Automotive Mobility at ICRS (Booth #601).

For more information about Cox Automotive Mobility or the company's other business solution areas, please visit www.coxautomotivemobility.com.

