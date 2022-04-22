LifeLabs Secures $6M Series Seed 3 Funding to Expand Patented Line of Thermally Efficient Lifestyle Apparel

LifeLabs created the world's first thermally transparent fabric that keeps wearers nearly 3°F cooler

Founded by Stanford scientists, the lifestyle apparel company launched in October 2021

Funding will support additional product innovation and rapid expansion of CoolLife and WarmLife performance apparel and bedding

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeLabs , the first textile innovator making meaningful progress in combating the effects of climate change through thermally-efficient lifestyle apparel, announced a $6M series seed 3 financing round led by Asia Green Fund, bringing total funding to $13.8M.

LifeLabs launched to the public in October 2021 with a line of body temperature regulating apparel. The company's collection of sustainable everyday wear, outdoor wear, sleepwear and bedding features a patented fabric with recycled materials that either cools body temperature or retains heat. LifeLabs flagship lines include CoolLife, which rapidly releases up to 40% of the body's infrared radiation, creating less need for energy-consuming air coolers; and WarmLife, which uses reflective technology to offer unprecedented warmth with less materials.

"With LifeLabs, we aim to create a massive disruption to the way we think about and use personal energy," said Dr. Yi Cui, Stanford professor of Materials Science and Engineering as well as Co-Founder of LifeLabs. "Our patented fabric not only feels amazing on the skin, but it performs with the body to create a system of performance and design that regulates temperature. This is a game changer in textile innovation."

LifeLabs earlier this month added the Everyday Cooling T-Shirt to its line of CoolLife products. The world's coolest T-shirt is the first thermally transparent, Polyethylene based fabric that allows almost all of an individual's infrared radiation to escape, creating a continuous cooling effect unlike any other apparel on the market. By wearing items from the CoolLife collection, individuals can adjust their thermostat by three degrees Fahrenheit, which is estimated to save 400lbs of carbon per household per year.

Dr. Bo Bai, Chairman and Founder of Asia Green Fund, a leading green impact investment firm based in the 4.5 billion people Asia market said, "We strongly believe technology advancements will make a huge impact in the fight against climate crisis by empowering the individual to reduce personal energy usage. AGF is pleased to partner with Dr. Cui and LifeLabs in such a mission critical endeavor toward global carbon neutrality."

About LifeLabs:

LifeLabs™ is a material sciences company based on textile patents from Stanford's advanced materials laboratory. LifeLabs™ bridges the gap between academia and scientific research and commercially-viable textiles that create a more sustainable world. LifeLabs™ and the Life System™ of textiles introduce a unique suite of intellectual property and patents addressing peoples' environments, from mobility to home to work to sport. LifeLabs'™ patented textiles maximize comfort and performance while reducing energy on a personal and global scale.

About Asia Green Fund:

Asia Green Fund ("AGF") is a private equity firm, with approximately $2.0 billion in assets under management, that specializes in the industrials and business services sectors with a focus on technology-enabled green impact investments. Founded in 2016 as Asia's pioneer in impact investing, AGF backs talented entrepreneurs and management teams as they commercialize innovative technologies with localized business models, thus generating both attractive financial returns for investors as well as a positive ESG impact on society

