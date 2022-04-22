Lynk Pharmaceuticals Announces Clinical Approval in China for Its Class I New Drug LNK01004

HANGZHOU, China, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lynk Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as 'Lynk Pharmaceuticals'), an innovative clinical stage company, announced that its Class I innovative drug LNK01004, has been approved by National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for clinical trials for the treatment of psoriasis.

LNK01004 is a novel kinase inhibitor that can simultaneously inhibit multiple inflammatory cytokines and block multiple signaling pathways related to psoriasis, and thus potentially offer maximal efficacy. In preclinical studies, LNK01004 showed a skin-restricted drug exposure. The drug is mainly distributed in the site of action– the skin tissues, with very low systemic drug exposure, thus, avoiding potential safety concerns due to immune suppression resulted from systemic drug exposure. LNK01004 demonstrated good efficacy and safety in animal disease models.

Dr. Zhao-Kui (ZK) Wan, founder and CEO of Lynk Pharmaceuticals, said, "LNK01004 is the fourth novel drug candidate developed and approved for clinical studies by the company to date, and can be used for the treatment of psoriasis with dermal administration. According to statistics, there are 156 million patients worldwide and 6 million patients in China. Patients often require long-term treatment, which in turn places high demands on the efficacy and safety of the drug. There are high unmet medical needs for psoriasis patients. LNK01004 demonstrated good efficacy and safety in preclinical studies and is expected to provide psoriasis patients with a new safe and effective drug option."

About Lynk Pharmaceuticals:

Lynk Pharmaceuticals, a clinical stage company, was founded in 2018 by senior drug R&D experts and executives from Pfizer, Merck and Johnson & Johnson. Lynk Pharmaceuticals is dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative drugs for the treatment of cancer, as well as immune and inflammatory diseases. Driven by a higher goal, Lynk Pharmaceuticals aims to be a market leader to address unmet medical demands by the development of innovative therapies. To date, Lynk Pharmaceuticals has independently developed a number of Class I clinical innovative new drugs, and independently as well as jointly with its US partner launched a number of clinical studies globally. For more information about Lynk Pharmaceuticals, please visit: https://www.lynkpharma.com.

