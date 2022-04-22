Pink Energy Hires Key Customer Experience Leader

Innovative, Fast-Growing Solar Company Takes Another Positive Step to Strengthen Customer Service

MOORESVILLE, N.C., April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pink Energy is deepening its commitment to providing excellent service to its nearly 35,000-plus customers in adding a tenured, respected leader from a telecommunications giant.

Vincent Feranda, the company’s new Senior Director of Customer Experience, has joined this fast-growing and evolving energy efficiency and solar energy company after spending more than 25 years at Verizon Wireless, where his leadership roles in business sales gave him the opportunity to develop and mentor teams, spearhead business transformation and implement process improvements -- all while providing an excellent customer experience to business-to-business clients in North and South Carolina. (PRNewswire)

Feranda will oversee four departments – PPR, Solutions, Advanced Resolutions and Technical Support teams – that work to provide Pink Energy's customers the support they need no matter where they are in their customer journey. Feranda is focused on deepening the culture of caring along with enhancing the level of camaraderie and expertise among the 100-plus in his employ. He's asking associates to "win together, never lose alone."

His arrival at Pink Energy, previously known as POWERHOME SOLAR, is part of a larger strategy to better serve current and future customers. He's scaling the team to meet current business demand and setting the stage for scalable growth.

"Having a leader like Vince that has so much experience in working for one of the nation's most identifiable companies will be a game-changer for our company," Pink Energy CEO Jayson Waller said. "I live by the idea that we need to be always getting better each day, and Vince shares that vision. Our customers will be feeling that more and more each day."

Feranda's hiring is the latest improvement the company has announced in recent weeks. The company already has increased its labor workmanship warranty from 5 years to 10 for all customers, and soon it will be launching a digital customer portal that gives new customers real-time insight into project status and timelines while providing existing customers a post-install communication and support tool.

"Building trust with customers is a must, and with our renewed commitment to training and excellence, we will be providing customers with help when they need it," Feranda says. "I'm grateful to have the chance to lead this part of the company, because happy customers lead to more of them."

About Pink Energy

Pink Energy is a leading energy efficiency company that provides high-quality American-made solar panels as part of a complete energy-savings package for residential customers. The company launched in 2014 in Mooresville, N.C., and today has more than 2,100 employees, including a commercial division. Operating in 15 states, it is committed to doing good things for the planet and good things for people by allowing them to live lives powered by the sun. For more information visit https://gopink.com.

