Sundial Foods Announces its Highly Anticipated Foodservice Debut

SAN FRANCISCO, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sundial Foods , the food tech company that uses breakthrough technology to create plant-based whole cuts of meat, today announced its first foodservice partnerships as part of a gradual rollout throughout 2022. The brand's Sundial Wings will be added to the menu at select eateries in New York and the Bay Area beginning today on Earth Day.

"This soft launch is a step toward our goal to provide nutritious, environmentally-friendly alternatives to animal protein," said Sundial Foods co-founder and CEO Jessica Schwabach. "By beginning with strategic foodservice partnerships, we will be able to share our plant-based chicken wings with eager diners – whether vegan, flexitarian, or meat lovers – while we work toward an e-commerce launch later this year."

Sundial Foods will be available at the following foodservice locations with additional restaurant partners slated to be announced throughout the spring and summer:

Orchard Grocer & Deli ( New York's Lower East Side) – starting April 22, 2022 Lower East Side) – starting

Foghorn Taproom ( San Francisco , multiple locations) – starting April 29, 2022 , multiple locations) – starting

Co-founders Jessica Schwabach and Siwen Deng first met while working on a school project for the University of California Berkeley's Alternative Meats Program. Schwabach and Deng turned the assignment into a fully operating company and participated in Nestlé's R&D Accelerator in 2020 as well as SOSV 's IndieBio program last year. As one of the most innovative startups emerging from the current food tech boom, Sundial Foods announced a $4 million seed round in late 2021 that includes: Nestlé , Food Labs , Clear Current Capital , SOSV / IndieBio , and others.

Sundial Foods offers the complete chicken wing experience from skin to bone using 100% plant-based ingredients without any artificial flavors or synthetic chemicals. For more information or to reach out with interest in serving Sundial Foods, visit SundialFoods.com .

About Sundial Foods

Brought to market on Earth Day 2022 by two 20-something co-founders, Sundial Foods is a plant-based food tech company born out of U.C. Berkeley's Alternative Meats program. Sundial Foods' flagship product, Sundial Wings, offers the complete wing experience skin-to-bone with a convincing meaty texture and an irresistible crispy skin thanks to breakthrough proprietary technology. Sundial Wings are made with just eight easy-to-recognize ingredients such as chickpeas, sunflower oil, and nutritional yeast. With more fiber and less saturated fat than chicken, Sundial Foods provides a craveable, animal-free alternative to traditional chicken wings.

