FANDUEL EXPANDS ITS PARTNERSHIP TO BECOME AN OFFICIAL SPORTS BETTING PARTNER OF THE NEW YORK YANKEES

-- Agreement Brings America's #1 Sportsbook Together With Sports' Most Iconic Brand --

NEW YORK, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FanDuel Group, the premier sports gaming destination in the United States, announced today a multi-year partnership renewal to become An Official Sports Betting Partner of the New York Yankees. The expanded partnership ensures that America's #1 Sportsbook remains aligned with the world's most iconic sports franchise.

NY Yankees and FanDuel Sportsbook renew partnership (PRNewswire)

Under the terms of the agreement, FanDuel will be permitted use of New York Yankees' marks. Additionally, FanDuel will have premium VIP hospitality accommodations at Yankee Stadium along with integrated FanDuel signage in right-field and rotational signage behind home plate during television broadcasts.

"There is no more globally recognized sports brand than the New York Yankees, and as a New York-based company we're delighted to remain partners with our hometown team," said Mike Raffensperger, CMO of FanDuel Group. "One of our company values is to be absurdly fan-focused and there is no fanbase more passionate about their team than Yankees fans which makes this a natural fit."

"We are very excited to be continuing our relationship with FanDuel—our Partner since 2020," said Michael J. Tusiani, New York Yankees Senior Vice President, Partnerships. "We hope that FanDuel's Yankee Stadium presence and customer engagement will continue to strengthen its brand as a sports betting operator within the tri-state area."

About FanDuel Group

FanDuel Group is an innovative sports-tech entertainment company that is changing the way consumers engage with their favorite sports, teams, and leagues. The premier gaming destination in the United States, FanDuel Group consists of a portfolio of leading brands across gaming, sports betting, daily fantasy sports, advance-deposit wagering, and TV/media, including FanDuel, Stardust, and TVG. FanDuel Group has a presence across 50 states and over 12 million customers. The company is based in New York with offices in California, New Jersey, Florida, Oregon, Georgia, and Scotland. FanDuel Group is a subsidiary of Flutter Entertainment plc, a leading international sports betting and gaming operator and a constituent of the FTSE 100 index of the London Stock Exchange.

About the New York Yankees

Founded in 1903, the New York Yankees are the most successful and popular team in Major League Baseball history, having won 27 championships while appearing in 40 World Series. The club plays its home games at Yankee Stadium, which is one of New York City's most-frequented tourist destinations and home to numerous non-baseball events, including college football's Pinstripe Bowl. As a result of their on-field accomplishments and iconic interlocking "NY" logo, the Yankees are among the most recognized brands in the world.

