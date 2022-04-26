Connected. Supported. Safe. Construction Safety Week Kicks off May 2

Annual industry event held on construction sites across the U.S. and Canada

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Construction Safety Week, an annual industrywide education and awareness event originally hosted in 2014, kicks off at construction sites across U.S and Canada on May 2.

As pandemic restrictions have eased, Safety Week will be holding more in-person events, including celebrations near O'Hare Airport in Chicago and Centene Stadium in St. Louis. Media members looking to cover these events can get details by emailing info@constructionsafetyweek.com.

This year's theme is "Connected. Supported. Safe." ­­­­This reflects the enduring connection workers and leaders have to each other across the industry. Being connected builds strength because it means individual workers are not alone in building a stronger, safer industry and creating a safe, supportive environment for everyone.

The event also focuses on mental health issues among workers. Issues like substance abuse or depression can cause even the best worker to put others at risk. And less noticeable things like prolonged stress, anxiety, financial concerns, or tension with a family member can cause workers to lose focus. If we connect with and support one another, we can conquer these challenges together.

New for this year, Construction Safety Week encourages all contractors and workers to begin using safety helmets with an integrated chinstrap and lateral protection, such as those made by Kask and other manufacturers. This simple change can significantly decrease the frequency and severity of traumatic brain injuries (TBIs).

Construction Safety Week leaders encourage all construction companies to participate in this important industry initiative. Firms can visit ConstructionSafetyWeek.com for free planning resources, including:

Safety Week promotional materials, including job site banners, PowerPoint templates, a planning playbook and more.





Daily topics, videos and Toolbox Talks.





Toolkits to help promote Safety Week internally and externally.





New this year: a Mental Wellness Field Guide to print and distribute on job sites during Safety Week to your teams and subcontractors. It includes information on mental wellness and where to turn for help or support.





Activities for workers and their families to do at home.





Materials translated into Spanish and French.

Industry workers, families and companies are invited to share a photo representing how they stay connected, supported and safe every day, and submit their short story for a chance to win $1,000 prize. Details are available on the Safety Week website.

"I'm proud of the work we've done as an industry to encourage safety through this event," said Ken Aldridge, 2022 Safety Week Committee Chair. "I am looking forward to seeing how firms across the industry celebrate this week."

About Safety Week

Construction Safety Week is an annual event designed to raise the awareness of the industry's ongoing commitment to building a culture of safety through sharing best practices, tools and resources at job sites and offices across the U.S. and Canada. Safety Week was founded by members of The Construction Industry Safety Initiative (CISI) and the Incident & Injury Free Executive Forum (IIF) and now includes 70 of the top contractors in the industry, representing thousands of workers. Additional support comes from Safety Week sponsors, partners and advocates. For a complete list and more information, visit www.constructionsafetyweek.com

