EmergeOrtho Names Donald R. Brelsford as Chief Financial Officer

DURHAM, N.C., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EmergeOrtho, P.A., the largest physician-owned orthopedic practice in North Carolina, has appointed Donald R. Brelsford as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Mr. Brelsford transitioned to his new role earlier this year, most recently serving as the CFO for the Triangle Region of the company.

Don has more than thirty years of physician and hospital practice management, including experience in financial operations and reporting, and managing information technology, and human resources. In July 2014, he was hired as Chief Financial Officer for Carolina Orthopaedic Specialists, P.A., in Hickory, NC. In August 2016, Carolina Orthopaedics Specialists joined three other practices across North Carolina to form EmergeOrtho. In January 2020, Mr. Brelsford transitioned to the role of CFO for the Triangle Region of EmergeOrtho.

Prior to his career in orthopedic practice management, Mr. Brelsford spent seventeen years as State Controller for the North Carolina practices of U.S. Oncology, where he was also responsible for revenue cycle, with involvement in strategic planning, physician recruiting, and Certificate of Need (CON) applications.

"Don is an extraordinary financial leader with a proven track record," said Allison H. Farmer, CEO of EmergeOrtho. "His deep and broad knowledge of our productivity metrics and business model guide us in our care for our patients and positions our organization for continued financial stability."

Mr. Brelsford succeeds Allison Farmer, who was appointed as the CEO of EmergeOrtho in October of 2021. He is a member of EmergeOrtho's executive team and will be responsible for the practice's financial operations, including revenue cycle, accounting, internal audit, system-wide budgeting, capital planning, and decision support.

Mr. Brelsford received his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Accounting from West Virginia University in Morgantown, West Virginia.

"It's a great honor to work with such an outstanding group of physicians and the dedicated staff that make EmergeOrtho such a special place," said Mr. Brelsford. "I look forward to assisting in increasing the practice footprint across the state and beyond, providing comprehensive, cost-effective orthopedic and related services in the markets that we serve."

About EmergeOrtho

EmergeOrtho is the largest physician-owned orthopedic practice in North Carolina and the fifth-largest orthopedic practice in the country. Statewide, EmergeOrtho's medical team includes over 270 highly trained orthopedic surgeons and physicians and advanced practice providers and a team of over 1800 dedicated employees. EmergeOrtho provides patients with the highest level of expertise in the following orthopedic subspecialties: spine, sports medicine, joint replacement & reconstruction, hand & upper extremity, foot & ankle, trauma, pediatrics, and pain management.

EmergeOrtho delivers physical and occupational therapy services, imaging services including advanced MRI, and a network of walk-in orthopedic urgent cares in regional service areas: Blue Ridge, Foothills, Triad, Triangle, and Wilmington. All EmergeOrtho offices are linked by one electronic health records system, providing patients with seamless care statewide to Emerge Stronger. Healthier. Better.

The name EmergeOrtho describes the practice's mission of helping patients emerge stronger, healthier, and better. EmergeOrtho's core values of quality, innovation, compassion, diversity & inclusion, education, integrity, teamwork and community shape the organization's culture.

