HUANENG POWER INTERNATIONAL, INC. RMB956 MILLION NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2022 DECREASED BY 129.96%

BEIJING, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Huaneng Power International, Inc. ("the Company") (NYSE: HNP; HKEx: 902; SSE: 600011) today announced its unaudited operating results prepared in accordance with the PRC GAAP for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

The results can be found here: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1805035/2022_Q1_SEC.pdf

For the first quarter of 2022, the Company and its subsidiaries recorded consolidated operating revenue of RMB65.25 billion (equivalent to approximately US $10.279 billion), representing an increase of 30.54% compared to the same period of last year. The net loss attributable to equity holders of the Company was RMB956 million (equivalent to approximately US $151 million), representing a decrease of 129.96% compared to the same period of last year. The loss per share was RMB0.09 and the loss per ADS amounted to RMB3.78 (equivalent to approximately US $0.595). The main reason for the loss of the Company was that the increase in coal prices negatively affected the profit of domestic power business.

Encl: The unaudited summary financial information of the Company for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The summary financial information was prepared in accordance with the Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises of the People's Republic of China ("PRC GAAP"), which differs from the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and the accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("US GAAP"). No reconciliation with IFRS or US GAAP has been made in the presentation of the summary financial information.

About Huaneng Power International, Inc.

Huaneng Power International, Inc. is one of China's largest listed power producers with controlled generation capacity of 121,118 MW and equity-based generation capacity of 108,588 MW. The power plants of the Company are located in 26 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities in China. The Company also has a wholly owned power company in Singapore, and an invested power company in Pakistan.

