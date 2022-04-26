InventHelp Presents the Travelling Hair Salon (TRO-503)

PITTSBURGH, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I realized that many people wanted to get their hair cut during the pandemic," said the inventor from Mississauga, Ontario. "I created this invention so that a hairstylist could bring the salon to the client in a safe manner."

He created HAIR ON WHEELS, patent-pending, that provides individuals with hairstyling services without travelling to a salon. This would serve as a fully functional salon that could serve as a great business opportunity for the stylist and barber. Additionally, this may help reduce rental costs and would help contribute to increased customer satisfaction.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TRO-503, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

