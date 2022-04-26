Renowned Mindfulness Advisor Publishes Bold and Divine Inspirational Book for Fearless Women Everywhere: The Art of Fearless Living: A Glimpse into My Heart by Shirin Alavi Goodarzi

SAN FRANCISCO, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mascot Books announces the recent release of the delightful memoir and inspirational self-help book The Art of Fearless Living: A Glimpse into My Heart by Shirin Alavi Goodarzi, a leading mindfulness teacher, inspirational coach, and mentor to women. From wise words on forgiveness to wisdom on quality friendships, The Art of Fearless Living teaches women powerful lessons to heal, grow, and come together to magnify their authentic voices.

The Art of Fearless Living: A Glimpse into My Heart by Shirin Alavi Goodarzi is available now. Image courtesy of Mascot Books. (PRNewswire)

Goodarzi empowers women everywhere to harness their strengths and pursue fearlessness using original, compelling photography, personal reflections, and motivational quotes. She writes: "Seasoned women are complex and full of flavor. Despite the boxes the world may try to squeeze us in, I know there is so much more to enrich our lives, because I have lived it. This is my call to you—to all women: be fearless."

Creative, colorful photography is the author's way of capturing moments that oftentimes cannot be put into words. This art form is one way she practices self-compassion and daily gratitude, as it allows for personal mindfulness and serenity. "I feel like I can express myself and my love through the photos I take," writes Goodarzi. "It gives me a sense of peace, freedom, and being in the present—always finding so much beauty in the little moments. There is an unspoken sense of interconnection we all hold under the same sky, and I think pictures put everything on pause and allow us to appreciate our surroundings."

Goodarzi's upbringing during the chaos of Iranian revolution primarily inspired her to write this book. This tumultuous experience presented her with new perspectives on optimism, faith, and overall, a deep sense of gratitude she carried gracefully into adulthood. She was also influenced by the often-challenging experiences she faced as a young female immigrant in pursuit of the American dream.

Shirin Alavi Goodarzi is available for interviews, features, and events. The Art of Fearless Living is on sale now via Amazon , Barnes & Noble , Books-a-Million , and Mascot Books.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mascot Books