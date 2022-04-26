U.S. News Unveils 2022 Best High Schools Rankings

Schools are evaluated on factors including college readiness and underserved student performance.

WASHINGTON, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in education rankings, today announced the 2022 Best High Schools rankings. Including nearly every public high school in the United States, the rankings evaluate more than 17,800 schools at the national, state and local level.

In this year's edition, the highest ranked schools are found throughout the country. The top 15 schools are from 14 different states, demonstrating that the best schools are not specific to any one particular location.

"The Best High Schools rankings take a comprehensive approach to evaluating schools," said Eric Brooks, principal data analyst at U.S. News. "Looking at factors like graduation rates and underserved student performance, families can use this information to learn more about their local schools."

The methodology focuses on six factors: college readiness, reading and math proficiency, reading and math performance, underserved student performance, college curriculum breadth and graduation rates. College readiness specifically measures participation and performance on Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate exams, and underserved student performance focuses on students who are Black, Hispanic, or from low-income households. For the first time, science proficiency and performance was also incorporated into the methodology for states where science assessment data was available.

Along with the national rankings, U.S. News also published rankings at the state, metro and school district levels. These subrankings only include metro areas and school districts with three or more high schools. Additional rankings focus on charter , magnet , and STEM schools.

The Best High Schools rankings are available exclusively on USNews.com and include data on a variety of factors, such as enrollment, student diversity, participation in free and reduced-price lunch programs, graduation rates and the results of state assessments. U.S. News worked with RTI International , a global research firm, to implement the comprehensive ranking methodology.

2022 Best High Schools National Rankings – Top 10

See the full rankings here . Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology (VA) Academic Magnet High School (SC) Signature School (IN) School for Advanced Studies (FL) Payton College Preparatory High School (IL) The Davidson Academy of Nevada Central Magnet School (TN) The School for the Talented and Gifted (TX) Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology (GA) Julia R. Masterman Secondary School (PA)

2022 Best Charter High Schools – Top 5

Signature School BASIS Chandler (AZ) Haas Hall Academy (AR) BASIS Oro Valley (AZ) BASIS Scottsdale (AZ)

2022 Best Magnet High Schools – Top 5

Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology Academic Magnet High School Central Magnet School (TN) The School for the Talented and Gifted Julia R. Masterman Secondary School

2022 Best STEM High Schools – Top 5

The Davidson Academy of Nevada High Technology High School (NJ) BASIS Scottsdale BASIS Chandler BASIS Peoria (AZ)

