Kentucky company recognized for leadership and innovation

Global research and development organization recognizes LG&E and KU Energy

LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LG&E and KU Energy was recently honored as the recipient of a Technology Transfer Award from the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) for its achievements in research and development.

Presented annually, EPRI's Technology Transfer Awards recognize power system leaders and innovators who have helped their companies deliver safe, affordable, reliable and environmentally responsible electricity via the application of research and development in the utility industry.

The 2021 Technology Transfer Award recognizes the use of EPRI's Electrification Portfolio Assessment tool to identify high-impact electrification technologies to reduce natural gas use and related emissions. This technology research project identified more than one million megawatt-hours of electrification opportunities for LG&E and KU industrial and commercial customers to reduce emissions and lower costs by electrifying equipment, including forklifts, and processes such as curing, drying and resistance heating. This research will help inform future customer engagement, programs and investments.

"This EPRI Technology Transfer award, which is one of many our company has received, recognizes our continued leadership in research and innovation," said David Sinclair, LG&E and KU Energy vice president of Energy Supply and Analysis. "Moving forward, we will continue to leverage our partnerships with industry, universities and research organizations, like EPRI, to meet our ambitious sustainability goals."

LG&E and KU Energy is committed to undertaking efforts throughout its business to advance clean energy initiatives and support parent company PPL's goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, with interim reduction targets of 70% from 2010 levels by 2035 and 80% by 2040.

Leading research and innovation

The company has won more than a dozen Technology Transfer Awards from EPRI since 2013. Among the projects noted in the awards are the company's energy storage site, universal solar farm and electric vehicle charging station program. Along with its parent company, PPL, LG&E and KU will continue to lead in the research and development space while progressing toward PPL's sustainability goals.

Find out more information about LG&E and KU's innovation and electrification at lge-ku.com/research .

Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company, part of the PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) family of companies, are regulated utilities that serve more than 1.3 million customers and have consistently ranked among the best companies for customer service in the United States. LG&E serves 333,000 natural gas and 429,000 electric customers in Louisville and 16 surrounding counties. KU serves 566,000 customers in 77 Kentucky counties and five counties in Virginia. More information is available at www.lge-ku.com and www.pplweb.com .

Media Hotline

