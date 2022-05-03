CALLOWAY'S NURSERY OPENS NEW LOCATION IN PROSPER, TEXAS, ON MAY 5

DFW's leading garden center and nursery expands to serve growing community

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas

,

May 3, 2022

/PRNewswire/ -- Calloway's

Nursery

, the

North Richland Hills

-

based Garden center and nursery, will celebrate the grand opening of its 22

nd

DFW location at 201 Richland Blvd. in

Prosper

on

May 5

.

Calloway's Nursery (PRNewswire)

The new, 87,000-square-foot nursery, located in the Gates of Prosper shopping center, will offer a captivating selection of flora, including begonias, vinca, boxwoods, hydrangeas and abelias, to name a few, just in time for spring planting. In addition to other everyday gardening and landscaping essentials, Calloway's carries a wide variety of pottery, private label soils and plant foods specifically formulated for Texas gardening conditions.

The Prosper location will also offer access to expert advice from Texas Nursery & Landscape Association Certified Nursery Professionals on all plant and landscaping needs.

"The growing Prosper community is the perfect location for Calloway's Nursery. Many new homeowners move to the area and are looking for resources to beautify their landscaping and outdoor spaces," said Calloway's Nursery CEO Marce Ward. "Our team strives to make gardening fun, easy and successful for customers by offering the best plants and gardening products available, as well as expert advice from our knowledgeable staff."

At the grand opening celebration on May 5, customers who sign up for Calloway's Blooming Rewards will have a chance to win door prizes, including Calloway's gift cards, hanging baskets, wind chimes and indoor and outdoor plants.

For more information on Calloway's Nursery and the new Prosper location, visit https://www.calloways.com/.

About Calloway's Nursery

Founded in Fort Worth, Texas, in 1986, Calloway's Nursery is a leading destination for Dallas-Fort Worth homeowners seeking top-quality plants and unparalleled customer service. Calloway's operates 27 locations and employs more Texas Nursery & Landscape Association Certified Nursery Professionals than any other garden center in the state. In addition to offering a wide variety of plants, flowers, shrubs, trees, vines and gardening supplies, Calloway's Garden Services division offers planting services through Pick & Plant and Landscape Design and Installation to help customers beautify any exterior space. For more information and inspiration, follow Calloway's on Facebook and Instagram @callowaysnursery.

