Symmetry Systems Named a "Cool Vendor" by Gartner

SAN FRANCISCO, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Symmetry Systems , the industry's first hybrid cloud data security provider, today announced it has been included in the 2022 Cool Vendors in Data Security - Secure and Accelerate Advanced Use Cases1 by Gartner.

The report recognizes several startups with innovative products and paradigms focusing on reducing the risk of data exposure, theft or data loss in the cloud, calling attention to the growing need for tooling that addresses basic questions about data security and how it is protected and mapped within organizational systems.

With traditional cloud security solutions, it takes organizations on average 287 days to identify a data breach and 80 days to contain it, leading to a heightened need for visibility into data stores and objects across the industry. Zero trust starts with data -- what do you have, how is it protected, how is it used? Symmetry's DataGuard is a data security platform that brings zero trust to hybrid cloud data stores. Symmetry Systems, through its flagship offering DataGuard, addresses this need and provides unified visibility into data objects across all data stores. DataGuard answers data security and compliance questions that traditional cloud security tools cannot. The platform has been instrumental in driving awareness and credibility for the growing Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) market with key capabilities that easily determine data posture – operation, identity, and object – and bring Zero Trust principles to data security.

DataGuard is the first hybrid cloud data security platform that safeguards data in AWS, GCP, Azure services, and on-premise databases while supporting a Zero Trust model. The platform incorporates zero trust principles into modern data-store security, quickly learns data objects from SQL, NoSQL, and object stores and maps all principals and objects in a user's system. It also provides a risk assessment of all data stores, even as granular as unique objects, and provides alerts with evidence-based notifications during operations to ensure infrastructure engineers have access to identity and access management (IAM) protection recommendations.

"It is very exciting for us to be named a Gartner Cool Vendor and witness the growth of the DSPM category as it is defined," said Mohit Tiwari, Co-Founder and CEO. "Traditionally, data security has fallen under the umbrella of cloud security, so its importance has been minimized despite more and more evidence that cloud security is not enough. No matter the vector, data is the target and requires purpose-built tooling. Data is the foundation to any business, which is why visibility into its security, location, privileges, and usage are paramount."

About Symmetry Systems

Symmetry Systems is the industry's first hybrid data security platform that safeguards data in AWS, GCP, Azure services, and on-premise databases while supporting a zero trust model. With Symmetry, security and compliance teams can address threats quickly through AI-driven data security posture management (DSPM). Symmetry provides visibility into data risks from excessive permissions and anomalous data flows while giving organizations the evidence required to demonstrate compliance best practices.

Born from the award-winning Spark Research Lab at UT Austin, Symmetry is backed by leading security investors ForgePoint Capital and Prefix Capital with participation from Accenture Ventures. Symmetry provides solutions for the most demanding security teams. For more information about Symmetry Systems, please visit www.symmetry-systems.com or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn .

