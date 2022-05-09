Phoenix New Media Reports First Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results

Live Conference Call to be Held at 9:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time on May 9, 2022

BEIJING, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE: FENG) ("Phoenix New Media", "ifeng" or the "Company"), a leading new media company in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Mr. Shuang Liu, CEO of Phoenix New Media, commented, "During the first quarter of 2022, we faced an evolving macroeconomic landscape and challenges posed by the resurgence of Covid. Confronting these pressures, we remained steadfastly committed to providing premium content, optimizing the usability of our app, and enhancing our livestreaming capabilities. In addition, we fortified our leading position in news reporting and continued to diversify our revenue streams. Going forward, we will continue to explore new business initiatives and prudently manage our operations while adapting to the changing market dynamics."

Mr. Edward Lu, CFO of Phoenix New Media, further stated, "Our topline came under increased pressure this quarter due to the impact of the Covid outbreaks in many cities in China. While we remain dedicated to expanding our media presence and diversifying our revenue streams, we are also taking necessary steps to minimize the negative impact on our bottom line. We have proactively adjusted our operational strategy and augmented our cost control efforts. We believe that our continuous endeavors will sustain us through these adversities and prepare us to achieve a better margin recovery in the future."

First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

REVENUES

Total revenues in the first quarter of 2022 decreased by 22.4% to RMB175.4 million (US$27.7 million) from RMB226.1 million in the same period of 2021, primarily due to the year-over-year decline in the Company's net advertising revenues.

Net advertising revenues in the first quarter of 2022 decreased by 21.3% to RMB158.4 million (US$25.0 million) from RMB201.3 million in the same period of 2021, mainly due to the reduction in advertising spending of advertisers from certain industries, the intensified industry-wide competition and the negative impact of the COVID-19 outbreak in certain regions in China in the first quarter of 2022.

Paid services revenues[1] in the first quarter of 2022 decreased by 31.5% to RMB17.0 million (US$2.7 million) from RMB24.8 million in the same period of 2021. Revenues from paid contents in the first quarter of 2022 decreased by 56.2% to RMB4.6 million (US$0.7 million) from RMB10.5 million in the same period of 2021, mainly due to the reduction in the content spending of certain customers. Revenues from E-commerce and others in the first quarter of 2022 decreased by 13.3% to RMB12.4 million (US$2.0 million) from RMB14.3 million in the same period of 2021.

[1] Paid services revenues comprise of (i) revenues from paid contents, which includes revenues from digital reading, audio books, paid videos, and other content-related sales activities, (ii) revenues from E-commerce and others, which mainly includes revenues from E-commerce, MVAS and others.

COST OF REVENUES

Cost of revenues in the first quarter of 2022 increased by 31.6% to RMB142.3 million (US$22.5 million) from RMB108.1 million in the same period of 2021, which was mainly attributable to the increase in the content and operational costs caused by the increase in costs to develop original content and content costs paid to Phoenix TV Group in the first quarter of 2022.

GROSS PROFIT

Gross profit in the first quarter of 2022 decreased by 71.9% to RMB33.1 million (US$5.2 million) from RMB118.0 million in the same period of 2021. Gross margin in the first quarter of 2022 decreased to 18.9% from 52.2% in the same period of 2021, primarily attributable to the year-over-year decline in the Company's net advertising revenues as well as the increase in the Company's content and operational costs, as explained above.

To supplement the financial measures presented in accordance with the United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), the Company has presented certain non-GAAP financial measures in this press release, which excluded the impact of certain reconciling items as stated in the "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section below. The related reconciliations to GAAP financial measures are presented in the accompanying "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Results of Operation Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures."

Non-GAAP gross margin in the first quarter of 2022, excluding share-based compensation, decreased to 19.0% from 52.3% in the same period of 2021.

OPERATING EXPENSES AND LOSS FROM OPERATIONS

Total operating expenses in the first quarter of 2022 decreased by 12.5% to RMB139.9 million (US$22.1 million) from RMB159.9 million in the same period of 2021, primarily attributable to the decrease in the personnel-related expenses as a result of the strict cost control measures.

Loss from operations in the first quarter of 2022 was RMB106.8 million (US$16.8 million), compared to RMB41.9 million in the same period of 2021. Operating margin in the first quarter of 2022 was negative 60.9%, compared to negative 18.6% in the same period of 2021.

Non-GAAP loss from operations in the first quarter of 2022, which excluded share-based compensation, was RMB106.1 million (US$16.7 million), compared to non-GAAP loss from operations of RMB40.7 million in the same period of 2021. Non-GAAP operating margin in the first quarter of 2022, excluding share-based compensation, was negative 60.5%, compared to negative 18.0% in the same period of 2021.

OTHER INCOME OR LOSS

Other income or loss reflects net interest income, foreign currency exchange gain or loss, income or loss from equity method investments, net of impairment, fair value changes in investments, net, and others, net[2]. Total net other income in the first quarter of 2022 was RMB13.5 million (US$2.1 million), compared to RMB12.5 million in the same period of 2021. The increase in total net other income was mainly due to the following:

Net interest income in the first quarter of 2022 was RMB8.6 million ( US$1.4 million ), compared to RMB10.7 million in the same period of 2021.

Foreign currency exchange gain in the first quarter of 2022 was RMB1.2 million ( US$0.2 million ), compared to a foreign currency exchange loss of RMB2.8 million in the same period of 2021.

Loss from equity method investments, net of impairment, in the first quarter of 2022 was RMB0.2 million ( US$0.03 million ), compared to a loss of RMB0.2 million in the same period of 2021.

Fair value changes in investments, net in the first quarter of 2022 was a gain of RMB0.8 million ( US$0.1 million ), compared to a gain of RMB0.1 million in the same period of 2021, which represented changes in fair value of investments in certain private equity funds.

Others, net, in the first quarter of 2022 was RMB3.1 million ( US$0.4 million ), compared to RMB4.7 million in the same period of 2021.

[2] "Others, net" primarily consists of government subsidies and litigation loss provisions.

NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LIMITED

Net loss attributable to Phoenix New Media Limited in the first quarter of 2022 was RMB79.7 million (US$12.6 million), compared to net loss attributable to Phoenix New Media Limited of RMB29.2 million in the same period of 2021. Net margin in the first quarter of 2022 was negative 45.4%, compared to negative 12.9% in the same period of 2021. Net loss per diluted ordinary share in the first quarter of 2022 was RMB0.14 (US$0.02), compared to RMB0.05 in the same period of 2021.

Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Phoenix New Media Limited, which excluded share-based compensation, income or loss from equity method investments, net of impairment, and fair value changes in investments, net, was RMB79.6 million (US$12.6 million) in the first quarter of 2022, compared to RMB27.8 million in the same period of 2021. Non-GAAP net margin in the first quarter of 2022 was negative 45.4%, compared to negative 12.3% in the same period of 2021. Non-GAAP net loss per diluted ADS[3] in the first quarter of 2022 was RMB1.09 (US$0.17), compared to RMB0.38 in the same period of 2021.

In the first quarter of 2022, the Company's weighted average number of ADSs used in the computation of diluted net loss per ADS was 72,790,541. As of March 31, 2022, the Company had a total of 582,324,325 ordinary shares outstanding, or the equivalent of 72,790,541 ADSs.

[3] "ADS" means American Depositary Share of the Company. Each ADS represents eight Class A ordinary shares of the Company.

CERTAIN BALANCE SHEET ITEMS

As of March 31, 2022, the Company's cash and cash equivalents, term deposits and short term investments and restricted cash were RMB1.41 billion (US$222.8 million).

Business Outlook

For the second quarter of 2022, the Company expects its total revenues to be between RMB198.6 million and RMB218.6 million; net advertising revenues are expected to be between RMB167.0 million and RMB182.0 million; and paid services revenues are expected to be between RMB31.6 million and RMB36.6 million.

All of the above forecasts reflect the current and preliminary view of the Company's management, which are subject to changes and substantial uncertainty, particularly in view of the potential impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, the effects of which are difficult to analyse and predict.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with the United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), Phoenix New Media Limited uses non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP income or loss from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income or loss attributable to Phoenix New Media Limited, non-GAAP net margin and non-GAAP net income or loss per diluted ADS, each of which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Non-GAAP gross profit is gross profit excluding share-based compensation. Non-GAAP gross margin is non-GAAP gross profit divided by total revenues. Non-GAAP income or loss from operations is income or loss from operations excluding share-based compensation. Non-GAAP operating margin is non-GAAP income or loss from operations divided by total revenues. Non-GAAP net income or loss attributable to Phoenix New Media Limited is net income or loss attributable to Phoenix New Media Limited excluding share-based compensation, income or loss from equity method investments, net of impairment, and fair value changes in investments, net. Non-GAAP net margin is non-GAAP net income or loss attributable to Phoenix New Media Limited divided by total revenues. Non-GAAP net income or loss per diluted ADS is non-GAAP net income or loss attributable to Phoenix New Media Limited divided by weighted average number of diluted ADSs. The Company believes that separate analysis and exclusion of the aforementioned non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items add clarity to the constituent parts of its performance. The Company reviews these non-GAAP financial measures together with the related GAAP financial measures to obtain a better understanding of its operating performance. It uses these non-GAAP financial measures for planning, forecasting and measuring results against the forecast. The Company believes that using these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its business allows both management and investors to assess the Company's performance against its competitors and ultimately monitor its capacity to generate returns for investors. The Company also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful supplemental information for investors and analysts to assess its operating performance without the effect of items like share-based compensation, income or loss from equity method investments, net of impairment, fair value changes in investments, net, which have been and will continue to be significant recurring items. However, the use of these non-GAAP financial measures has material limitations as an analytical tool. One of the limitations of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not include all items that impact the Company's gross profit, income or loss from operations and net income or loss attributable to Phoenix New Media Limited for the period. In addition, because these non-GAAP financial measures are not calculated in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. In light of the foregoing limitations, you should not consider these non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, or as an alternative to, the financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Exchange Rate

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("USD") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the readers. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to USD were made at the rate of RMB6.3393 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on March 31, 2022 in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or USD amounts referred could be converted into USD or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all. For analytical presentations, all percentages are calculated using the numbers presented in the financial statements contained in this earnings release.

About Phoenix New Media Limited

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE: FENG) is a leading new media company providing premium content on an integrated Internet platform, including PC and mobile, in China. Having originated from a leading global Chinese language TV network based in Hong Kong, Phoenix TV, the Company enables consumers to access professional news and other quality information and share user-generated content on the Internet through their PCs and mobile devices. Phoenix New Media's platform includes its PC channel, consisting of ifeng.com website, which comprises interest-based verticals and interactive services; its mobile channel, consisting of mobile news applications, mobile video application, digital reading applications and mobile Internet website; and its operations with third-party business partners, including the telecom operators that provides mobile value-added services.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Phoenix New Media's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Phoenix New Media may also make written or oral forward−looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on Forms 20−F and 6−K, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Phoenix New Media's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth of online and mobile advertising, online video and mobile paid services markets in China; the Company's reliance on online and mobile advertising for a majority of its total revenues; the Company's expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its services; the Company's expectations regarding maintaining and strengthening its relationships with advertisers, partners and customers; the Company's investment plans and strategies; fluctuations in the Company's quarterly operating results; the Company's plans to enhance its user experience, infrastructure and services offerings; competition in its industry in China; relevant government policies and regulations relating to the Company; and the effects of the COVID-19 on the economy in China in general and on the Company's business in particular. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC, including its registration statement on Form F−1, as amended, and its annual reports on Form 20−F. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Phoenix New Media does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Phoenix New Media Limited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands)

















December 31,

March 31,

March 31,

2021* 2022

2022



RMB

RMB

US$



Audited

Unaudited

Unaudited ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

188,980

90,776

14,320 Term deposits and short term investments

1,309,028

1,306,523

206,099 Restricted cash

15,618

15,225

2,402 Accounts receivable, net

456,935

409,334

64,571 Amounts due from related parties

57,079

43,239

6,821 Prepayment and other current assets

49,363

55,098

8,691 Total current assets

2,077,003

1,920,195

302,904 Non-current assets:











Property and equipment, net

29,051

26,930

4,248 Intangible assets, net

22,495

22,847

3,604 Available-for-sale debt investments

29,401

23,146

3,651 Equity investments, net

111,128

120,722

19,044 Deferred tax assets

92,189

97,931

15,448 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

41,361

31,362

4,947 Other non-current assets

3,218

3,021

476 Total non-current assets

328,843

325,959

51,418 Total assets

2,405,846

2,246,154

354,322 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

217,172

216,492

34,151 Amounts due to related parties

34,735

37,721

5,950 Advances from customers

33,461

33,643

5,307 Taxes payable

412,776

411,840

64,966 Salary and welfare payable

119,812

85,011

13,410 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

123,243

105,326

16,615 Operating lease liabilities

25,780

14,173

2,236 Total current liabilities

966,979

904,206

142,635 Non-current liabilities:











Deferred tax liabilities

1,312

1,312

207 Long-term liabilities

28,330

28,329

4,469 Operating lease liabilities

20,070

18,193

2,870 Total non-current liabilities

49,712

47,834

7,546 Total liabilities

1,016,691

952,040

150,181 Shareholders' equity:











Phoenix New Media Limited shareholders' equity:











Class A ordinary shares

17,499

17,499

2,760 Class B ordinary shares

22,053

22,053

3,479 Additional paid-in capital

1,629,014

1,629,703

257,079 Statutory reserves

98,482

98,482

15,535 Accumulated deficit

(300,357)

(380,054)

(59,952) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(39,308)

(45,914)

(7,243) Total Phoenix New Media Limited shareholders' equity

1,427,383

1,341,769

211,658 Noncontrolling interests

(38,228)

(47,655)

(7,517) Total shareholders' equity

1,389,155

1,294,114

204,141 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

2,405,846

2,246,154

354,322













* Derived from audited financial statements included in the Company's Form 20-F dated April 28, 2022.

Phoenix New Media Limited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income/(loss) (Amounts in thousands, except for number of shares and per share (or ADS) data)

































Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

March 31,

2021

2021

2022

2022

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited Revenues:













Net advertising revenues 201,313

279,163

158,376

24,983 Paid service revenues 24,778

23,750

17,005

2,682 Total revenues 226,091

302,913

175,381

27,665 Cost of revenues (108,104)

(197,539)

(142,319)

(22,450) Gross profit 117,987

105,374

33,062

5,215 Operating expenses:













Sales and marketing expenses (64,843)

(83,881)

(59,394)

(9,369) General and administrative expenses (54,828)

(33,757)

(45,446)

(7,169) Technology and product development expenses (40,275)

(40,771)

(35,041)

(5,528) Total operating expenses (159,946)

(158,409)

(139,881)

(22,066) Loss from operations (41,959)

(53,035)

(106,819)

(16,851) Other income/(loss):













Interest income, net 10,740

10,957

8,583

1,354 Foreign currency exchange (loss)/gain (2,765)

6,392

1,173

185 (Loss)/income from equity method investments,net of impairment (220)

1,152

(180)

(28) Fair value changes in investments, net 113

(1,318)

774

122 Others, net 4,670

12,122

3,183

502 Loss before income taxes (29,421)

(23,730)

(93,286)

(14,716) Income tax (expense)/benefit (250)

(6,823)

4,124

651 Net loss (29,671)

(30,553)

(89,162)

(14,065) Net loss/(income) attributable to noncontrolling interests 498

(4,874)

9,465

1,493 Net loss attributable to Phoenix New Media Limited (29,173)

(35,427)

(79,697)

(12,572) Net loss (29,671)

(30,553)

(89,162)

(14,065) Other comprehensive loss, net of tax: fair value remeasurement for available-for-sale

debt investments (1,730)

(4,881)

(6,154)

(971) Other comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax: foreign currency translation

adjustment 2,017

(3,590)

(452)

(71) Comprehensive loss (29,384)

(39,024)

(95,768)

(15,107) Comprehensive loss/(income) attributable to noncontrolling interests 498

(4,874)

9,465

1,493 Comprehensive loss attributable to Phoenix New Media Limited (28,886)

(43,898)

(86,303)

(13,614) Net loss per Class A and Class B ordinary share:













Basic (0.05)

(0.06)

(0.14)

(0.02) Diluted (0.05)

(0.06)

(0.14)

(0.02) Net loss per ADS (1 ADS represents 8 Class A ordinary shares):













Basic (0.40)

(0.49)

(1.09)

(0.17) Diluted (0.40)

(0.49)

(1.09)

(0.17) Weighted average number of Class A and Class B ordinary shares used in computing

net loss per share:













Basic 582,324,325

582,324,325

582,324,325

582,324,325 Diluted 582,324,325

582,324,325

582,324,325

582,324,325

Phoenix New Media Limited Condensed Segments Information (Amounts in thousands)

















Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

March 31,

2021

2021

2022

2022

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited Revenues:













Net advertising service 201,313

279,163

158,376

24,983 Paid services 24,778

23,750

17,005

2,682 Total revenues 226,091

302,913

175,381

27,665 Cost of revenues













Net advertising service 101,255

189,306

136,097

21,469 Paid services 6,849

8,233

6,222

981 Total cost of revenues 108,104

197,539

142,319

22,450 Gross profit













Net advertising service 100,058

89,857

22,279

3,514 Paid services 17,929

15,517

10,783

1,701 Total gross profit 117,987

105,374

33,062

5,215

Phoenix New Media Limited Condensed Information of Cost of Revenues (Amounts in thousands)

















Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

March 31,

2021

2021

2022

2022

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited Revenue sharing fees 2,571

14,380

3,646

575 Content and operational costs 91,717

169,141

124,387

19,622 Bandwidth costs 13,816

14,018

14,286

2,253 Total cost of revenues 108,104

197,539

142,319

22,450

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Results of Operations Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures (Amounts in thousands, except for number of ADSs and per ADS data)





































Three Months Ended March 31, 2021

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

GAAP

Non-GAAP

Adjustments

Non-

GAAP

GAAP

Non-GAAP

Adjustments

Non-

GAAP

GAAP

Non-GAAP

Adjustments

Non-

GAAP

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited Gross profit 117,987

268 (1) 118,255

105,374

1,261 (1) 106,635

33,062

315 (1) 33,377 Gross margin 52.2%





52.3%

34.8%





35.2%

18.9%





19.0% Loss from operations (41,959)

1,288 (1) (40,671)

(53,035)

2,079 (1) (50,956)

(106,819)

727

(106,092) Operating margin (18.6)%





(18.0)%

(17.5)%





(16.8)%

(60.9)%





(60.5)%





1,288 (1)







2,079 (1)







727 (1)







220 (2)







(1,152) (2)







180 (2)







(113) (3)







1,318 (3)







(774) (3)

Net loss attributable to Phoenix New

Media Limited (29,173)

1,395

(27,778)

(35,427)

2,245

(33,182)

(79,697)

133

(79,564) Net margin (12.9)%





(12.3)%

(11.7)%





(11.0)%

(45.4)%





(45.4)% Net loss per ADS-diluted (0.40)





(0.38)

(0.49)





(0.46)

(1.09)





(1.09) Weighted average number of ADSs

used in computing diluted net loss per

ADS 72,790,541





72,790,541

72,790,541





72,790,541

72,790,541





72,790,541







































































(1) Share-based compensation

































(2) Loss/(income) from equity method investments, net of impairment

























(3) Fair value changes in investments, net





























View original content:

SOURCE Phoenix New Media Limited