Huma wins 'best of the best' Prix Galien International 2022 award

LONDON and NEW YORK, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Huma Therapeutics has won the highly coveted Prix Galien International 2022 'best of the best digital health product' award for the impact of its remote patient monitoring platform across healthcare and research.

Prix Galien International, considered 'the Nobel Prize for life sciences', compares winners from the previous three years and is judged by some of the world's most eminent experts.

The judges selected Huma's platform which powers digital 'hospitals at home' and virtual wards across the UK and Germany, almost doubling clinical capacity1 and reducing hospital admissions1. Huma's innovation helped inform national policy on silent hypoxia. The platform is accelerating Software as a Medical Device solutions globally and has been chosen to power decentralized clinical trials in multiple countries.

Huma recently announced its plans to accelerate digital-first patient care and research in the US with a partnership with AstraZeneca. Huma purchased their digital health platform AMAZETM which supports patients with remote patient monitoring across leading health organisations, including Massachusetts General Hospital. This latest development builds on Huma's long-term collaborations with the academic health centres Stanford and Johns Hopkins universities.

Most recently, independent peer-reviewed research of nearly 500 patients showed how those cared for with Huma's technology had up to four times lower mortality rate and 40% shorter hospital stays than other patients2. These differences were viewed as a result of any deterioration in patients being spotted earlier so that they could be treated sooner and get well quicker.

Dan Vahdat, CEO & Founder, said: "It is a huge honour to receive this prestigious accolade from the Galien Foundation, one of the most forward-thinking health organisations in the world. This incredible result is testament not just to the efforts of everyone in our team, but our amazing collaborators across healthcare and lifesciences. Our technology works so well because we develop it so closely with patients, clinicians, researchers and technologists."

"Each time we have turned our platform to a new area, it has surpassed all our expectations - whether looking after cardiac patients, running decentralized clinical trials, or acting as a companion app for patients with diabetes. We knew we had built something special when we saw feedback from people saying how much our technology had changed their lives. Now that recognition is growing, not just from these amazing accolades, but also as we're running projects in multiple languages, across countries, and helping more than 27 million people with. It's truly exciting how we're helping people live longer, fuller lives."

The awards were announced at an event at the Natural History Museum in London on Thursday night. The Prix Galien International Award for best digital product had joint winners, with congratulations going to Medtronic for their automatic insulin pump. Other nominations included a wireless eye implant, imaging AI and technology to predict deteriorating health in the elderly.

"After a pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was particularly special being safely in-person, celebrating the 'best of the best' industry leaders at last night's ceremony," said Dr. Sue Desmond-Hellmann, Chair of the Prix Galien USA and Prix Galien International Award Committees and former CEO of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. "The Prix Galien International Awards presents the opportunity to showcase dedication and innovation from around the world, and it was an honour to experience that under one roof."

About Huma

Huma Therapeutics is a global digital health technology company headquartered in the UK that advances digital-first care delivery and research to help people live longer, fuller lives. Huma's award-winning modular platforms are used by more than 3,000 hospitals and clinics, with 1.8 million active users. Huma's offering works across different disease areas and powers:

'Hospitals at Home'

Software as a Medical Device (SaMD ) solutions

DCT platform to support digital or hybrid studies

Huma's platform has been shown to almost double clinical capacity, reduce readmissions by over a third, enable better diversity, participant retention and protocol adherence, whilst allowing trials to run within weeks. Please visit www.huma.com and follow us on LinkedIn at Huma

References:

https://www.nhsx.nhs.uk/covid-19-response/technology-nhs/huma-medopad-evaluation-remote-digital-care-platform/ . The full report is available on request. NHSX report:. The full report is available on request. Open forum infectious diseases (2022) 9(4), ofac063 DOI: 10.1093/ofid/ofac063 Lim, A. et al. An Outpatient Management Strategy Using a Coronataxi Digital Early Warning System Reduces Coronavirus Disease 2019 Mortality(2022)(4), ofac063 DOI:

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1427908/Huma_Logo.jpg

Contact: Edward Sykes, ed.sykes@huma.com

View original content:

SOURCE Huma