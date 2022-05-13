Vision Mortgage Group Joins Panorama Mortgage Group Brand Family, Names Mark Charlton as President

LAS VEGAS, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Panorama Mortgage Group (PMG), a multi-brand national mortgage company headquartered in Nevada, announced today that Vision Mortgage Group has joined the PMG family and Mark Charlton will lead the company as president. Vision Mortgage Group is focusing on expanding homeownership opportunities across the country and will be leveraging PMG's innovative mortgage platform to accomplish that goal.

Mark Charlton, President of Vision Mortgage Group (PRNewswire)

"We're thrilled to be welcoming Mark to our organization and look forward to his leadership as we continue to grow and evolve," said Sarah Gonzalez, PMG President, and COO. "We have a shared vision for extending more home financing options to the underserved and Mark has the right background and expertise to ensure that vision is brought to fruition."

A full-service mortgage lender serving Oregon, Washington, Arizona, Montana, California, Texas and Florida, Vision Mortgage Group was created on the foundation of delivering exemplary service to everyone it serves. To support its long-term strategy, the company will leverage PMG's comprehensive platforms including human resources, finance, technology, legal and compliance services – making Vision Mortgage Group one of several prominent mortgage companies under the PMG umbrella of recognized brands.

Charlton, who has more than 10 years of mortgage industry experience, will lead the company in its commitment to engage with communities, including through partnerships with nonprofit organizations, first responders, the military and local school districts. He also plans to empower local branches to identify integral causes to support in their communities.

"It's not just what we do, it's who we are that makes a difference. And PMG will enable us to become an even bigger change agent in the communities we serve – helping people's vision of homeownership come true," said Charlton.

After attending Oregon State University where he studied Business and Economics, Charlton developed a passion for helping others which eventually led him to the mortgage industry. He uses an investor's approach with his clients – helping them to create a plan to not only accomplish their dream of homeownership, but to move them toward financial freedom. He founded Vision Mortgage Group in 2021 to put his purpose to work and provide home financing opportunities for those who lack them.

About Panorama Mortgage Group

Panorama Mortgage Group (PMG) is a multi-brand national mortgage company that began in 2007. PMG originated from Alterra Home Loans, whose mission is to increase family wealth through homeownership for first-time Hispanic homebuyers. Having grown to over $1.3B in annual originations, Alterra was voted by Mortgage Tech Magazine as one of the top tech-savvy companies and recognized by the Hispanic Business magazine as one of the fastest-growing Hispanic businesses. In 2019, PMG grew its mission-driven focus by adding two new brands: Legacy Home Loans, which focuses on increasing the extremely low black homeownership rate in America, and Inspiro Financial, a joint venture between PMG and one of the country's largest real estate firms. In 2022, the company added Prosperity Capital Mortgage and Vision Mortgage Group to its group of brands. Its core platform is to partner with exceptional mortgage leaders and grow brands that are both strategically focused and mission driven.

