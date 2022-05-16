FANDUEL GROUP APPOINTS ASAF NOIFELD MANAGING DIRECTOR, CASINO

-- PokerStars Executive Joins FanDuel Casino Team --

NEW YORK, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FanDuel Group, the premier online gaming company in North America, announced that it has appointed Asaf Noifeld as Managing Director, Casino. In the newly created role, Noifeld, will be responsible for oversight of FanDuel Group's online casino business.

"Asaf brings deep experience building online casino businesses across the globe," said Amy Howe, President & Chief Executive Officer for FanDuel Group. "I am delighted to add him to our leadership team, as he has extensive knowledge in the space which will help grow our online casino business in North America."

Noifeld joins FanDuel Group from fellow Flutter (LON: FLTR) subsidiary PokerStars, where he served as Managing Director of PokerStars Casino, one of the world's largest online casino brands. He worked at PokerStars for eight years building the company's online casino business from scratch and spearheading initiatives to expand the marketing and product functions of the online casino business. Prior to joining PokerStars, he worked at 888 Casino in a variety of roles.

Noifeld, originally from Tel Aviv, Israel received a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering and a MBA from Tel Aviv University. He will be based in the company's New York headquarters.

FanDuel Group operates FanDuel Casino in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan, West Virginia and Ontario, Canada. FanDuel Group also operates the Stardust Casino brand in New Jersey and the Mohegan Sun Casino brand in Connecticut.

FanDuel Group is an innovative sports-tech entertainment company that is changing the way consumers engage with their favorite sports, teams, and leagues. The premier gaming destination in North America, FanDuel Group consists of a portfolio of leading brands across gaming, sports betting, daily fantasy sports, advance-deposit wagering, and TV/media, including FanDuel, Stardust Casino and TVG. FanDuel Group has 17 million customers and presence across all 50 states and the Canadian province of Ontario. The company is based in New York with offices in California, New Jersey, Florida, Oregon, Georgia, Canada and Scotland. FanDuel Group is a subsidiary of Flutter Entertainment plc, the world's largest sports betting and gaming operator with a portfolio of globally recognized brands and a constituent of the FTSE 100 index of the London Stock Exchange.

