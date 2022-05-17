New Pacific Intersects 595.7 m Interval Grading 1.25 g/t Gold and 10.25 m Interval Grading 1,213 g/t Silver at the Carangas Project

Logo (CNW Group/New Pacific Metals Corp.) (PRNewswire)

VANCOUVER, BC, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - New Pacific Metals Corp. ("New Pacific" or the "Company") (TSX: NUAG) (NYSE American: NEWP), together with its local Bolivian partner, announce the assay results of the last ten drill holes from the Discovery Drill Program completed in 2021 at the Carangas Silver-Gold Project, Oruro Department, Bolivia (the "Carangas Project" or the "Project"). Assay results of all 35 holes drilled in 2021 (Figure 1) have now been received and released. Drill intercepts of mineralization and hole specifications of the last ten holes are presented in Tables 1 and 2, respectively. Drilling is underway on the 2022 drilling program of up to an additional 40,000 metres ("m").

Highlights

Hole DCAr0031 was drilled on section 24 at the Central Valley and intersected 595.7 m (from 161.55 m to 757.25 m ) grading 1.25 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au") and 7 g/t silver ("Ag"), including 98.9 m (from 457.3 m to 556.2 m ) grading 2.58 g/t Au, 6 g/t Ag and 42.11 m grading 3.51 g/t Au, 2 g/t Ag and 0.1% copper ("Cu") (from 711.0 m to 753.11 m ). This broad gold zone occurs beneath a silver horizon of 41.63 m grading 41 g/t Ag, 1% lead ("Pb") and 1.72% zinc ("Zn") from 62.37 m to 104 m . This hole was terminated in mineralization at a depth of 757.25 m due to difficult drilling conditions and capacity of the drill rig.



Gold mineralization intersected in hole DCAr0031, is hosted in strongly argillic-sericitized lithic tuff of dacitic composition with disseminated sulfides and cut by veinlets of pyrite and chalcopyrite, similar to the holes DCAr0020, DCAr0016 and DCAr0015 reported previously (Figure 2).





Hole DCAr0032 was drilled at East Dome and intersected an interval of 194.70 m (from 18.3 m to 213.0 m ) grading 33 g/t Ag, 0.37% Pb and 0.71% Zn, including a high-grade interval of 14.43 m (from 129.3 m to 143.73 m ) grading 158 g/t Ag, 0.29% Pb and 0.25% Zn. This hole also intersected a high-grade interval of 10.25 m grading 1,213 g/t Ag, 1.2% Pb and 0.19% Zn from 319.89 m to 330.14 m .





Hole DCAr0027 was drilled at the top of West Dome and intersected an interval of 72.7 m grading 116 g/t Ag and 1.34% Pb (from 1.78 m to 74.48 m ) in the near-surface hydrothermal breccia horizon, including 35.73 m grading 213 g/t Ag and 1.46% Pb (from 12.95 m to 48.68 m ).





Hole DCAr0028 was drilled to the bottom of West Dome and intersected an interval of 190.97 m (from 10.47 m to 201.44 m ) grading 65 g/t Ag, 0.48% Pb and 1.09% Zn, including high-grade intervals of 31.82 m (from 57.18 m to 89.0 m ) grading 101 g/t Ag, 0.95% Pb and 2.59% Zn, and 17.03 m (from 178.9 m to 195.93 m ) grading 347 g/t Ag, 1.01% Pb and 1.79% Zn.





Hole DCAr0030 was drilled to the bottom of West Dome about 100 m to the north of hole DCAr0028 and intersected an interval of 160.10 m (from 35.57 m to 195.67 m ) grading 65 g/t Ag, 0.32% Pb and 0.93% Zn, including a high-grade interval of 32.65 m (from 56.2 m to 88.85 m ) grading 216 g/t Ag, 0.63% Pb and 1.65% Zn.

Nine holes in Table 1 were drilled at a shallow dip angle of -45 degrees targeting the near surface silver-rich polymetallic mineralization at various locations in Central Valley, West Dome and East Dome and intersected broad silver-rich mineralization near surface. The only deep hole, DCAr0031 was drilled at a higher dip angle of -68 degrees to a depth of 757.23 m, which intersected 595.7 m interval of gold. The gold mineralization may represent a feeder zone that is related to multi-stage rhyolitic/dacitic porphyry intrusive bodies.

Table 1 Summary of Drill Intercepts Hole_ID

Depth_from Depth_to Interval_m Ag_g/t Au_g/t Pb_% Zn_% Cu_% AgEq_g/t DCAr0026

8.00 355.64 347.64 19 0.02 0.32 0.85 0.01 60

incl. 8.00 74.00 66.00 60 0.01 0.50 0.74 0.02 102 DCAr0027

1.78 74.48 72.70 116

1.34 0.02 0.02 157

incl. 12.95 48.68 35.73 213

1.46 0.03 0.02 258



266.26 268.74 2.48 22

1.17 2.13 0.02 130



337.70 352.90 15.20 38

0.10 0.26 0.01 51



393.57 394.72 1.15 229 0.10 1.39 1.03 0.08 312 DCAr0028

10.47 201.44 190.97 65

0.48 1.09 0.02 118

incl. 57.18 89.00 31.82 101

0.95 2.59 0.02 219

incl. 178.90 195.93 17.03 347

1.01 1.79 0.06 443 DCAr0029

4.84 33.92 29.08 31

0.36 0.01 0.01 42



57.43 119.59 62.16 28

0.43 0.49 0.01 58



145.00 165.00 20.00 31

0.15 0.48 0.01 52



185.62 191.14 5.52 30

0.22 0.50 0.01 53



215.94 239.20 23.26 31

0.20 0.54 0.02 56



282.87 293.35 10.48 29

0.19 0.44 0.01 50 DCAr0030

35.57 195.67 160.10 65

0.32 0.93 0.01 107

incl. 56.20 88.85 32.65 216

0.63 1.65 0.03 292 DCAr0031

62.37 161.55 99.18 21 0.02 0.55 1.38 0.04 90

incl. 62.37 104.00 41.63 41 0.02 1.00 1.72 0.06 135



161.55 757.25 595.70 7 1.25 0.08 0.08 0.07 108

incl. 457.30 556.20 98.90 6 2.58 0.04 0.02 0.09 200

incl. 711.00 753.11 42.11 2 3.51 0.00 0.01 0.10 262 DCAr0032

18.30 213.00 194.70 33

0.37 0.71 0.01 85

incl. 129.30 143.73 14.43 158

0.29 0.25 0.03 390



319.89 330.14 10.25 1213

1.20 0.19 0.03 1257 DCAr0033

21.04 151.74 130.70 36

0.39 1.12 0.01 86



210.37 259.35 48.98 27

0.23 0.84 0.01 63



280.65 288.53 7.88 20

0.64 1.25 0.01 82 DCAr0034

57.13 544.40 487.27 17 0.04 0.19 0.40 0.01 39

incl. 57.13 69.00 11.87 60

0.03 0.10 0.05 69

incl. 114.30 136.20 21.90 57

0.13 0.28

70

incl. 154.43 194.40 39.97 76 0.04 0.39 0.82 0.02 119

incl. 521.48 540.80 19.32 20 0.18 0.82 1.96 0.11 133



565.62 587.18 21.56 5 0.06 0.36 0.63 0.01 42 DCAr0035

69.25 151.74 82.49 44

0.42 0.44

71

incl. 69.25 93.74 24.49 106

0.59 0.38

137



163.14 172.20 9.06 36

0.37 0.55 0.01 66



211.05 229.70 18.65 34

0.11 0.04 0.01 40

Notes:

1. Drill location, altitude, azimuth, and dip of drill holes are provided in Table 2. 2. Drill intercept is core length, and grade is length weighted. True width of mineralization is unknown due to early stage of exploration without adequate drill data. 3. Calculation of silver equivalent ("AgEq") is based on the long-term median of the August 2021 Street Consensus Commodity Price Forecasts, which are US$22.50/oz for Ag, US$0.95/lb for Pb, US$1.10/lb for Zn, US$3.40/lb for Cu, and US$1,600/oz for Au. The formula used for the AgEq calculation is as follows: AgEq = Ag g/t + Pb g/t * 0.0029 + Zn g/t * 0.00335 + Cu g/t * 0.01036 + Au g/t * 71.1111. This calculation assumes 100% recovery. Due to the early stage of the Project, the Company has not yet completed metallurgical test work on the mineralization encountered to date. 4. A cut-off of 20 g/t AgEq is applied for calculation of length-weighted intercept. At times, samples lower than 20 g/t AgEq may be included in the calculation of consolidation of mineralized intercepts.

Figure 1. Simplified geology map and drill holes of the 2021 Discovery Drill Program at Carangas Project (CNW Group/New Pacific Metals Corp.) (PRNewswire)

Figure 2. DCAr0031 on section 24 was terminated in gold mineralization due to drill difficulty (CNW Group/New Pacific Metals Corp.) (PRNewswire)

Update on the 2022 Drilling Campaign

The Company currently has four drill rigs turning at the Carangas Project and plans to complete up to 40,000 m drilling this year. Of the four drill rigs, two rigs are testing the shallow silver horizon and the other two rigs are testing the gold mineralization at depth. So far, approximately 10,000 m have been completed in 15 holes. Assay results of 15 drill holes completed in 2022 are pending.

The Company has attempted to drill beyond 1,000 m depth to follow gold mineralization and has encountered thermal water at around 900 m depth. The Company is seeking to have a fifth rig capable of 1,500 m depth to test potential mineralization of rhyolitic bodies.

Table 2 Summary of Drill Hole Locations for the Carangas Project Hole_id Easting Northing Altitude Depth_m Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Date_start Date_complete Target DCAr0001 538772.76 7905618.95 4041.21 300.40 120 -55 6/21/2021 6/30/2021 W. Dome DCAr0002 538770.64 7905615.47 4041.15 200.00 225 -40 7/2/2021 7/8/2021 W. Dome DCAr0003 538760.06 7905564.79 4026.90 150.00 240 -40 7/8/2021 7/12/2021 W. Dome DCAr0004 538825.50 7905612.16 4036.96 250.00 46 -50 7/12/2021 7/16/2021 W. Dome DCAr0005 538783.47 7905661.22 4053.84 250.00 151 -40 7/16/2021 7/26/2021 W. Dome DCAr0006 538963.00 7905485.07 3942.23 300.00 30 -45 7/27/2021 8/3/2021 W. Dome DCAr0007 539384.66 7905187.61 3936.85 300.00 20 -45 8/4/2021 8/9/2021 E. Dome DCAr0008 539333.52 7905281.06 3921.15 350.00 20 -45 8/10/2021 8/15/2021 E. Dome DCAr0009 539586.93 7905157.90 4006.31 250.00 20 -45 8/16/2021 8/19/2021 E. Dome DCAr0010 539181.76 7905464.48 3907.98 206.00 20 -45 8/19/2021 8/24/2021 C. Valley DCAr0011 539151.56 7905372.66 3907.46 250.00 20 -45 8/26/2021 8/30/2021 C. Valley DCAr0012 539118.40 7905290.73 3907.18 400.00 20 -45 8/31/2021 9/12/2021 C. Valley DCAr0013 538877.56 7905023.91 3911.64 584.00 50 -45 9/13/2021 9/25/2021 S. Dome DCAr0014 539076.98 7905212.97 3906.16 500.00 20 -45 10/6/2021 10/13/2021 C. Valley DCAr0015 539034.51 7905133.70 3905.39 600.00 20 -45 10/6/2021 10/15/2021 C. Valley DCAr0016 539001.02 7905050.01 3904.10 761.00 20 -45 10/17/2021 10/31/2021 C. Valley DCAr0017 539217.59 7905550.63 3907.29 311.00 20 -45 10/15/2021 10/20/2021 C. Valley DCAr0018 538788.93 7905507.35 4012.26 400.00 20 -70 10/18/2021 10/27/2021 W. Dome DCAr0019 539211.99 7905304.71 3907.55 353.00 20 -45 10/21/2021 10/27/2021 C. Valley DCAr0020 538841.11 7905102.85 3918.24 650.00 50 -45 11/2/2021 11/13/2021 S. Dome DCAr0021 538794.55 7905508.55 4012.67 350.00 77 -45 10/28/2021 11/9/2021 W. Dome DCAr0022 539250.95 7905397.84 3908.65 350.00 20 -45 10/28/2021 11/3/2021 C. Valley DCAr0023 539282.77 7905481.73 3908.50 300.00 20 -45 11/4/2021 11/9/2021 C. Valley DCAr0024 539191.18 7905204.23 3907.07 476.10 20 -45 11/10/2021 11/16/2021 C. Valley DCAr0025 538829.52 7905615.97 4036.95 200.00 250 -40 11/10/2021 11/14/2021 W. Dome DCAr0026 538990.16 7905279.65 3905.53 450.00 20 -45 11/14/2021 11/22/2021 C. Valley DCAr0027 538773.94 7905612.53 4041.03 401.00 200 -60 11/15/2021 11/22/2021 W. Dome DCAr0028 539040.73 7905409.95 3907.11 300.00 20 -45 11/18/2021 11/22/2021 C. Valley DCAr0029 538829.40 7905369.78 3966.60 300.00 55 -45 11/24/2021 11/28/2021 W. Come DCAr0030 539073.78 7905483.71 3908.83 257.00 20 -45 11/23/2021 11/28/2021 C. Valley DCAr0031 539049.54 7905156.60 3905.49 758.00 20 -68 11/22/2021 12/18/2021 C. Valley DCAr0032 539336.17 7905281.10 3921.04 400.00 75 -45 11/29/2021 12/5/2021 C. Valley DCAr0033 538879.37 7905252.35 3908.11 401.00 20 -45 11/29/2021 12/4/2021 W. Dome DCAr0034 538748.85 7905028.31 3905.85 600.00 50 -50 12/5/2021 12/15/2021 S. Dome DCAr0035 539308.99 7905554.21 3908.65 302.00 20 -43 12/6/2021 12/12/2021 C. Valley





Total 13,210.50











Notes:

1. Drill collar coordinate system is WGS1984 UTM Zone 19S. 2. Coordinate of drill collar is picked with Real Time Kinematics (RTK) GPS.

QUALITY ASSURANCE AND QUALITY CONTROL

All samples in respect of the exploration program at the Carangas Project, conducted by the Company and discussed in this news release, are shipped in securely-sealed bags by New Pacific staff in the Company's vehicles, directly from the field to ALS Global in Oruro, Bolivia for preparation, and ALS Global in Lima, Peru for geochemical analysis. ALS Global is an ISO 17025 accredited laboratory independent from New Pacific. All samples are first analyzed by a multi-element ICP package (ALS code ME-MS41) with ore grade over specified limits for silver, lead and zinc further analyzed using ALS code OG46. Further silver samples over specified limits are analyzed by gravimetric analysis (ALS code of GRA21). Gold is assayed firstly by ICP method then by fire assay with AAS finish (ALS code of Au-AA25). Certified reference materials, various types of blank samples and duplicate samples are inserted to normal drill core sample sequences prior to delivery to laboratory for preparation and analysis. The overall ratio of quality control samples in sample sequences is around twenty percent.

QUALIFIED PERSON

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Alex Zhang, P. Geo., Vice President of Exploration, who is a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 — Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). The Qualified Person has verified the information disclosed herein, including the sampling, preparation, security and analytical procedures underlying such information, and is not aware of any significant risks and uncertainties that could be expected to affect the reliability or confidence in the information discussed herein.

ABOUT NEW PACIFIC

New Pacific is a Canadian exploration and development company with precious metal projects, including the flagship Silver Sand Project, the Silverstrike Project and the Carangas Project, all of which are located in Bolivia. The Company is focused on progressing the development of the Silver Sand Project, exploring the Carangas broad silver-gold Project, recently discovered in 2021 and initiating the exploration of the historic silver mining district of the Silverstrike Project.

