Office Evolution's Flexible Workspaces Helps Connect Northern Virginia and Washington DC Area Businesses

LOUISVILLE, Colo., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- While companies throughout the Washington, D.C. area look for new ways to maintain productivity, innovation, and connection in remote work settings, Office Evolution provides them with the perfect solution. The coworking provider is continuing to address demand and help both small businesses and entrepreneurs in Virginia by offering them affordable coworking spaces close to home.

According to fairfaxcountyeda.org, more than 90 percent of local businesses in Northern Virginia are small ones, showcasing how important having flexible workspaces closer to home is for the area. The brand currently has four local Virginia locations in key business hubs, including Herndon, Tysons Corner, Fairfax, and Arlington-Rosslyn.

"In northern Virginia, we make it convenient for local, small businesses to easily find office space," said Mark Hemmeter, Founder and CEO of Office Evolution. "With locations throughout the area, businesses can easily tap into our flexible workspace options and secure the space they need to be successful."

Members benefit from being part of a nation-wide network of coworking locations where they have access to 73 other business locations in 25 states when travelling. Office Evolution is part of United Franchise Group's Coworks division which provides the largest privately owned affiliated coworking network of flexible office space franchises in the world.

"Each one of our franchise owners and Office Evolution members are a part of our Ohana – Hawaiian for family," said Hemmeter. "That means we work together to collaborate and help support each other. Washington, D.C., and surrounding suburbs benefit from our collaborative community of entrepreneurs who have found a space where they can connect and thrive."

Office Evolution's network of locally operated locations provides remote workers and business owners with access to affordable workspace close to home with flexible terms. These spaces are where innovation happens and business performance is enhanced. Businesses of all sizes are shifting their focus towards flexible workspaces to get out of the home while avoiding the expenses and restrictions inherent in traditional office space. This transition from traditional workspaces to more flexible options in suburban markets has positioned Office Evolution perfectly for growth.

"Office Evolution is the ideal solution for companies and entrepreneurs alike," said Jason Anderson, President of Coworks. "People are looking for the amenities of a downtown office but want to work close to home. Now that travel for business is back, having access to a large network of flexible office space is a strategic advantage, especially in influential areas like Virginia and Washington DC."

About Office Evolution

Office Evolution® (OE), a shared workspace – coworking environment, cultivated on the principles of 'Ohana', the Hawaiian tradition referencing family working towards a common goal. OE was founded in 2003 in Boulder, Colorado by Mark Hemmeter a lifelong entrepreneur and real estate enthusiast from Hawaii. In 2022, Office Evolution joined Coworks™ the largest privately held affiliated coworking franchise network on the planet, associated with United Franchise Group™ (UFG), a successful community of affiliated brands and consultants. Office Evolution is serious about supporting small business owners – the Dreamers, Risk-Takers and Doers who dare to chase their passions. For more information about Office Evolution, visit www.officeevolution.com and for information about franchise opportunities visit www.officeevolution.com/development.

About Coworks

Coworks™ specializes in franchising within the coworking industry, offering solutions, expertise, and shared service options within the flexible workspace franchise community. Part of the United Franchise Group™ (UFG) family of affiliated brands and consultants, Coworks was founded in 2021 by Ray Titus, founder and CEO of United Franchise Group, with the express intention of building a framework to connect a variety of coworking brands, services, and amenities within the coworking industry, providing the largest privately owned affiliated franchise network of flexible, professional, and shared office space options on the planet. For more information about Coworks, visit www.coworksllc.com.

About United Franchise Group

Led by CEO Ray Titus, United Franchise Group™ (UFG) is home to an affiliated family of brands and consultants including Accurate Franchising Inc.™, FranchiseMart®, Franchise Real Estate™, Fully Promoted®, Preveer™ (formerly Resource Operations International), Signarama®, Transworld Business Advisors®, and the Coworks™ division consisting of Network Lead Exchange™(NLX), Office Evolution® (OE) and Venture X® as well as a food division featuring Graze Craze®, Jon Smith Subs®, and The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill®. UFG affiliated brands include over 1600 franchises in more than 60 countries, with consultants that have helped develop over 350 brands into franchises, in over 80 countries with more than 2500 franchisees. With over three decades in the franchising industry United Franchise Group offers unprecedented leadership and solid business opportunities for entrepreneurs.

