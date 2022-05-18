Tea West Hard Tea Hits Shelves Across The US

New easy-drinking hard tea delivers big fruit flavor with 0g sugar

CHICO, Calif., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tea West, a new hard tea by Chico Fermentation Project in partnership with Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., announced today that its products may now be found on retail shelves in select markets across the country. This new beverage offers a softly carbonated hard tea infused with big fruit flavors, and just 100 calories, zero sugar, three grams of carbs, and 5% ABV per twelve-ounce can. Select retail markets include California, Hawaii, Arizona, Nevada, Montana, Idaho, Minnesota, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida.

Tea West easy drinking hard tea comes in four unique and bubbly flavors. Available now in a variety of markets across the US. (PRNewswire)

"We're very excited to offer Tea West just in time for Summer," said Robin Gregory, Communications Director at Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. "It's big on fruit tea flavor, but low on calories. Not too sweet, no sugar. It's light and easy—the perfect drink for a day on the water."

All four flavors of Tea West are available in a 12-pack variety (MSRP $18.99), which includes Lemon the Dream, Just Peachy, Black Rad Berry, and Mint to Be Strawberry.

Lemon the Dream is a bubbly and refreshing take on a classic combo of lemon and black tea, and it stands as the flagship in the lineup. Drinkers can find it in the variety 12-pack, in a stand-alone 6-pack (MSRP $9.99), or in single-serve 19.2-ounce cans (MSRP $2.99).

Just Peachy is a nod to another reliable warm day classic, peach infused black tea. It can be found in the variety 12-pack and in a stand-alone 6-pack (MSRP $9.99).

Black Rad Berry is a mash-up of ripe blackberry and raspberry flavors infused into black tea. It is found exclusively in the Tea West variety 12-pack.

Mint to Be Strawberry is bright with the flavor of fresh strawberries and the subtle accent of fresh mint infused into black tea. It is also found exclusively in the Tea West variety 12-pack.

About Tea West

Tea West is an easy-drinking hard tea produced by Chico Fermentation Project in partnership with Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., in Chico CA. Tea West incorporates quality ingredients without added sugar for an elevated hard tea experience. Good times come easy with Tea West hard tea. Learn more at www.teawest.com.

