VICEROY WASHINGTON DC FUSES COMMUNITY SPIRIT AND CREATIVE FLAVORS FOR THE DEBUT OF ITS SIGNATURE BAR AND RESTAURANT, DOVETAIL

WASHINGTON, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Viceroy Washington DC , a modern lifestyle hotel located in the heart of Logan Circle, today announces the opening of Dovetail , the hotel's contemporary bar and restaurant helmed by Executive Chef James Gee. Situated on the District's 14th Street corridor, the indoor-outdoor restaurant is set to enhance the area's booming culinary scene. Inspired by the energy of the capital city's trendiest neighborhood, Dovetail is defined by the seamless connection of separate pieces that skillfully fit together – referencing Chef Gee's dynamic culinary background and the community coming together to bond and share a great meal.

With a focus on fresh flavors through the lens of the Mid-Atlantic and Appalachian areas of the United States, Chef Gee pulls many ethnic cooking influences and tastes from Cantonese, Italian and Spanish backgrounds, into his recipes as well. The rotating seasonal menus incorporate ingredients sourced from East Coast farmers, fishermen and purveyors with whom Chef Gee has deep-rooted relationships.

"The season's produce is our guide for creating flavorful and memorable dishes at Dovetail," says Dovetail's Executive Chef James Gee, who joined the property in February 2022 to oversee the restaurant. "Each dish honors the region, while incorporating unique flavors from the many cultures celebrated in the city."

The debut spring menu will showcase the best of the season's bounty including root vegetables, berries and peas. The Quinoa & Sweet Potato Salad recipe has been developed from chef's Italian and Cantonese heritage, made with local produce, a creamy sheep's milk ricotta for a rich flavor and finished with a ginger, white soy sauce and citrus dressing. The Fennel Crusted Yellowfin Tuna Crudo features freshly seared tuna coated in fennel served over a red beet puree with black garlic molasses and goat cheese cream.

Dovetail offers guests a chef's table that will serve as a less formal, more communal space for friends and family to gather. Later this year, Dovetail will introduce new culinary programs for guests and locals to indulge in, such as chef collaboration dinners with notable chefs and themed beverage dinners that highlight the restaurant's local partners and winemakers.

A formidable beverage program highlights local spirits, craft brews and inventive cocktails. DC-based spirits brands, including One Eight Distilling and Green Hat Gin , are used in Dovetail's distinctive yet approachable drinks. Guests can sample a variety of cocktails – including the refreshing Truth In Our Thorns, crafted with tequila, aloe liqueur, blue curacao, pineapple, honeydew, cactus, lime and cilantro agave, as well as the Taj Mahal using bourbon, watermelon, curry leaf, lime and berbere tinc. Favorite beers have been hand-selected from neighborhood breweries, including Port City Brewing Company , Aslin Beer Co . and Solace Brewing Company . Dovetail also offers a robust wine list with an emphasis on local-area wineries, such as RdV Vineyards, with select labels of Lost Mountain and Rendezvous, in addition to national and international vineyards.

Conceived by the award-winning, global hospitality design team at EDG Design, Dovetail offers a relaxed, neighborhood vibe. Entering the restaurant on the first floor of Viceroy Washington DC, guests will find an intimate dining room where midcentury style mingles with traditional details in a nod to the Victorian-era architecture of Logan Circle. Blue mosaic floor tiles and vibrant yellow upholstery connect to the eye-catching mural by No Kings Collective at the front of the hotel. One can pull up for a drink at the bar, wrapped in deep blue ceramic tiles and brass accents, or make an evening of it at the chef's table at the back of the restaurant, featuring a generous brass globe pendant overhead.

Large windows visually connect the interior with the year-round, covered outdoor patio. Designed as a community living room with its own bar, the patio is a place to start or end the evening. Furnishings and lighting are refined and stylish. Lush, sculptural, faux lawn and topiary elements make the outdoor room feel soft and green, like a garden.

"Since opening our doors, Viceroy Washington DC has been dedicated to welcoming our neighbors and celebrating the creative and artistic culture Logan Circle is known for," says Sherry Abedi, Area General Manager of Viceroy Washington DC. "The opening of Dovetail is a testament to this dedication, creating a new, energetic spot to enjoy a good meal with family and friends."

Reservations can be made by calling the restaurant at 202-742-3150 (ext. 4150) or online at Resy here. Dovetail is located at 1430 Rhode Island Ave NW, Washington, D.C., District of Columbia 20005. For more information on Dovetail, please visit www.dovetailrestaurantdc.com and follow @DovetailRestaurantDC on Facebook and Instagram.

