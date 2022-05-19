BioViva Extends Healthy Lifespan Using Gene Therapy

BioViva's Patent-Pending Gene Therapies Delivered with a CMV Vector Extended Lifespans Over 40% and Improved Multiple Markers of Health

SEATTLE, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Age-related diseases account for approximately 70% of all deaths and annually cost the global economy trillions of dollars. BioViva's patent pending CMV vector delivered genes that increased life spans over 41% in a mouse model. Results were published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Science (PNAS) .

Elizabeth Parrish, CEO of BioViva stated, "the proprietary delivery method we are working with is the vector the industry has been waiting for. Its large capacity lets us target complex aging associated non-communicable diseases, such as dementia, heart disease, cancer, chronic kidney disease, and COPD at the level of the cell."

Two gene therapies were evaluated: telomerase reverse transcriptase and follistatin. Telomerase lengthens telomeres, which are associated with lifespan and health span. Follistatin blocks myostatin, which inhibits muscle growth, making it a promising way to slow or reverse age-related muscle loss (sarcopenia), combat frailty, and improve metabolic health.

Median lifespans in the treated groups were respectively lengthened by 41.4% and 32.5%. Treatment did not begin until the mice were 18 months old, equivalent to 56 human years.

These therapies significantly increased longevity, mitigated age-related hair loss, improved blood glucose tolerance, improved physical coordination, reduced sarcopenia, and reversed signs of mitochondrial dysfunction. BioViva's core technology is now the subject of a patent pending application that includes aspects of the fundamental recombinant viral vectors, novel applications, disease targets, and treatment methods.

The subjects did not just live longer, they remained healthier than the control subjects for a longer period. Treated groups showed better glucose control and were more physically fit.

CMV has low immunogenicity and can be engineered to carry multiple genes. Telomerase and follistatin in separate applications were safely delivered to a number of organs without unwanted side-effects.

The telomerase group did not show an increased risk of cancer. Intranasal administration was just as effective as injection. The potential advantage of intranasal delivery is the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases in a less invasive manner.

"These health extending gene therapies could revolutionize the way we age," Parrish added, "based on this research, there is a mandate to take this to human studies and we hope that stakeholders come together to help us get there."

As future gene therapies for longevity will need to carry larger payloads, CMV is promising. It lacks the constraints seen in the early years of gene therapy development and can deliver the genes into the nucleus that current non-viral delivery systems lack.

BioViva's research has furthered the science in aging and supports the Company's contention that the aging process is within our control. Targeting the aging process at the cellular level can tackle many diseases at once. As nations age around the world, the demand for such treatments will only rise.

BioViva USA Inc. is a gene therapy company whose mission is to refine and expand the understanding of the complex but tractable problem of biological aging. BioViva is committed to extending healthy lifespans by developing and refining therapeutics through research and development and offers biostatistical analysis for regenerative medicine studies.

Elizabeth Parrish holds an MBA and is the Founder and CEO of BioViva USA, Inc, a biotechnology company that has been at the forefront of longevity research since 2015. Parrish is a humanitarian, entrepreneur, medical pioneer, author, innovator, and a leading voice for genetic cures.

As a proponent of progress and education for the advancement of gene therapy, she serves as a motivational speaker to the public at large for the life sciences. She is a strong proponent of early access to advanced therapeutics for people with untreatable or terminal diseases.

