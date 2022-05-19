GolfStatus Announces Partnership With Charity Golf International to Serve Charity Golf Tournaments

LINCOLN, Neb., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GolfStatus , the leading technology platform for golf fundraisers, is pleased to announce a partnership with Charity Golf International , the worldwide leader in on-course fundraising and entertainment. The partnership will connect GolfStatus clients and nonprofit golf event organizers to Charity Golf International's network of long drive golf professionals to provide on-course entertainment and help raise more money for their organization or cause.

GolfStatus's golf event management tech streamlines golf fundraisers, saving organizers time and effort, with built-in fundraising tools to help nonprofits raise more mission-critical dollars. The company's online Marketplace is a one-stop shop of trusted vendors providing goods and services for golf fundraisers and features a variety of partners, including Charity Golf International.

"GolfStatus's mission is to help nonprofits take the guesswork out of their golf events, and ultimately, raise more money for their cause," said Ashley Watson, director of marketing at GolfStatus. "Our partnership with Charity Golf International gives tournament organizers yet another option to enhance its tournament experience and generate additional revenue."

"We're excited to partner with GolfStatus and help even more nonprofits and charities get more out of their golf fundraisers," said Chris Carey, Owner of Charity Golf International. "Charity Golf International has helped its nonprofit partners raise over $75 million since 2012. Our proven model increases donations and is 100% risk free to charities."

Find out more about Charity Golf International and other Marketplace vendors by visiting golfstatus.org/marketplace .

About GolfStatus

GolfStatus is golf's premier tournament management solution and golfer engagement platform. Its full-service event management software streamlines outings from start to finish, yielding professional, high-end events while also saving time and improving the event experience for golfers, sponsors, and golf facilities. Through GolfStatus.org, its powerful technology is accessible to nonprofits to streamline golf fundraisers and help event organizers use them to engage more supporters, raise more mission-critical funds, drive impact, and do more good. Visit www.golfstatus.org .

About Charity Golf International

Charity Golf International, founded in 2012, is the worldwide leader in on-course fundraising and entertainment with over 40 World Long Drive Golf Professionals available across the United States and Canada. Charity Golf International has helped over 14,000 golf events raise more than $75 million through its on-course entertainment and fundraising around the world, offering zero-risk or out of pocket costs to the charity using their service while providing guaranteed revenue for the day. Visit www.charitygolfintl.com .

