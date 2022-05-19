Lex Machina Releases 2022 Patent Litigation Report

Judge Albright continued to lead in patent filings with his highest number of patent cases yet in 2021 (23% of patent litigation overall).

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lex Machina, a LexisNexis company, today releases its annual Patent Litigation Report. The report examines patent litigation trends in federal district and appellate courts, as well as the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB). It focuses on the three-year period from 2019 to 2021 and surveys emerging trends in case filings (including ANDA and PTAB case filings), active districts, judges, law firms, parties, timing metrics, case resolutions, findings, and damages. This is the first report to showcase the newest federal appellate analytics and trends in patent litigation in the federal courts of appeals.

"The increasing role of Judge Albright and the Western District of Texas in patent litigation is a major topic of discussion among litigators," said Elaine Chow, Lex Machina's patent legal data expert and author of the report. "The kind of data and analytics Lex Machina provides in reports like this one really highlight the movement and trends in district court, appellate, and PTAB litigation over time. It becomes possible to understand and anticipate evolving patterns in patent litigation."

Findings from the report include:

Highlights in District Court

Highlights in PTAB

Lex Machina's reports and software enable practitioners to devise data-driven litigation strategies. The metrics in this report may help readers decide who to pursue as clients, whether to pursue a particular motion, or when to settle. This research supplements traditional legal research and anecdotal data for a competitive edge in litigation.

Register here for a copy of the report: https://pages.lexmachina.com/2022PatentLitigationReport.html

Patent Report Webcast

Lex Machina is hosting a webcast to discuss the report on May 19, 2022 at noon ET/9am PT with Michael Flynn (Partner at Morris Nichols), Elaine Chow (Lex Machina's Patent Legal Data Expert), moderated by Joshua Harvey (Manager of the Lex Machina's Customer Success Team). Register for the event or view a recording: https://pages.lexmachina.com/20220519-PatentLitigationReportWebcast_LP.html

