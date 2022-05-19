Premium Plant-Based Supplement Company PlantFuel® Partners with DICK'S Sporting Goods' House of Sport Retail Concept Stores

Plant-based wellness brand PlantFuel is partnering with the largest sporting goods retailer in North America to integrate into its new in-store experience

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PlantFuel Life Inc. (CSE:FUEL) (OTC:PLFLF) (FSE:BR1B) ("PlantFuel" or the "Company") the scientifically focused plant-based wellness company is pleased to announce its partnership with DICK'S Sporting Goods and their House of Sport in-store retail experience stores that will be on shelf in June 2022.

Dicks Sporting Goods (PRNewswire)

DICK'S Sporting Goods (aka DICK'S), a Fortune 500 company headquartered in Pennsylvania, is the largest sporting goods retailer in North America operating more than 850 stores. In 2021, DICK'S began opening concept stores called DICK'S House of Sport, interactive experiential in-store experiences designed to drive destination shopping. House of Sport stores feature 17,000 sqft of outdoor turf filed and running tracks, rock-climbing walls, batting cages, golf hitting bay simulators, putting greens, health and wellness centers for recovery and well-being, and consolidated service areas from breaking in gloves to stringing lacrosse sticks and repairing bikes.

Developed by athletes, formulated by doctors, and clinically proven for optimal performance, PlantFuel is a premium plant-based health and wellness company founded by former NFL player and serial entrepreneur Brad Pyatt. Beginning in late-May, PlantFuel will be featured in DICK'S House of Sports locations within their health and wellness centers rolling out in June 2022. Initial PlantFuel products available at DICK'S Sporting Good will include:

All-in-One Nutrition featuring 20g of complete plant-based protein plus 29 fruits and vegetables, as well as clinically studied Wellmune® beta glucan for immune system health to provide you with complete nutrition on the go. Chocolate and Vanilla.

Performance Protein delivering 20g of complete, plant-fueled protein with added vegan-fermented BCAAs as InstAminos® and PeakO2® performance mushrooms. Chocolate and Vanilla.

All-in-One Pre-Workout uniquely featuring patented 3DPump -Breakthrough™ with vegan-fermented citrulline, glycerol and Amla fruit extract to support exercise performance, recovery and nitric oxide; along with 250mg of Purcaf® Organic Caffeine plus 85mg of Dynamine® to increase perceived energy and alertness. Fruit Punch, Watermelon, and Blue Raspberry.

All-in-One Recovery providing vegan fermented BCAAs as InstAminos® with essential amino acids as vegan Amino9® plus vegan Vegan Fermented Creatine and BetaPrime® to reduce soreness and recovery time and optimize muscle protein synthesis. Blood Orange and Berry Breeze.

Daily Immunity + Hydration featuring clinically proven ingredients Wellmune® to strengthen the immune system, and Aquamin™ calcified sea algae to provide superior hydration benefits. PlantFuel® Daily Immunity + Hydration is the proven choice to fuel your daily active lifestyle. Citrus Burst, Tropical Punch, and Raspberry Lemonade.

"DICK'S is the pinnacle of sports retail, and House of Sport represents the future of experiential shopping, so we're honored to partner with such a forward-thinking company to continue leading the plant-based health and wellness category," says Brad Pyatt, PlantFuel CEO.

This partnership with DICK'S furthers PlantFuel's strategic channel and distribution growth strategy, but also aligns with the brand's lifestyle, combining true integrated experiences with premium products to create an authentic connection.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) creates confidence and excitement by personally equipping all athletes to achieve their dreams. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, the leading omnichannel retailer serves athletes and outdoor enthusiasts in more than 850 DICK'S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, Public Lands, Going Going Gone! and Warehouse Sale stores, online, and through the DICK'S mobile app. DICK'S also owns and operates DICK'S House of Sport and Golf Galaxy Performance Center, and GameChanger, a youth sports mobile app for scheduling, communications, live scorekeeping and video streaming.

About PlantFuel Life Inc.

PlantFuel Life Inc (also known as PlantFuel) is a scientifically focused, plant-based wellness company managed by successful entrepreneurs with extensive experience in the areas of consumer-packaged goods, manufacturing, logistics, and distribution. https://plantfuellife.com/

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Contact:

ir@plantfuel.com

PlantFuel (PRNewsfoto/PlantFuel Life Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PlantFuel Life Inc.