TELEFLORA SUPPORTS LA PRIDE WITH NEW BOUQUETS AND FESTIVAL PARTNERSHIP

LOS ANGELES, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Pride Month, Teleflora ®, the world's leading floral delivery service, launched two new Pride-inspired flower arrangements to support the LGBTQ+ community. Now through July 31, 10% of all Pride bouquet sales will be donated to Christopher Street West, the nonprofit organization that produces LA Pride. Teleflora will also participate in the LA Pride Parade & Festival, extending its brand mantra that encourages everyone to "Love Out Loud."

The limited-edition Rainbow Love Bouquet and Dreaming Of Rainbows Bouquet feature a rainbow of florals in a keepsake container, with the Dreaming Of Rainbows Bouquet featured in Teleflora's iconic Charmed Unicorn keepsake.

Teleflora will continue its support at the LA Pride Parade & Festival, taking place at Los Angeles State Historic Park in downtown L.A. on June 11. A rainbow flower wall will encourage attendees to show their "Love Out Loud" on social media. Teleflora will also be honoring a married couple who met at LA Pride ten years ago with a vow renewal in front of the Teleflora flower wall.

"We are honored to be partnering with LA Pride, an organization that has taken 'Love Out Loud' to heart for more than 50 years," said Danielle Mason, vice president of Marketing, Teleflora. "While Pride Month is a time to reflect, self-educate, and celebrate, we know that long-term sustained support and allyship are key in building a more inclusive and diverse society. We hope our contribution will help make a positive and lasting impact on the LGBTQ+ community and everyone."

About Teleflora

Say everything and share your Love Out Loud™ with the gift of Teleflora® flowers—all made by hand and delivered by hand by your local florist. With more than 10,000 member florists in North America alone, Teleflora offers the kind of personal touches, artistry, and expertise you expect from a trusted neighborhood florist—even if that neighborhood is across the country. No prepackaged flowers in nondescript boxes dropped on your doorstep—Teleflora's network of professional florists creates artistic arrangements personally delivered in a vase, often on the same day. Teleflora makes every day an occasion with a two-in-one gift that includes a multipurpose keepsake container for long-lasting enjoyment. For more, visit www.teleflora.com , or follow us on Instagram and Facebook and tag your own #LoveOutLoud moment.

