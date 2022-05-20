JOHN GONCALVES ANNOUNCES CITY COUNCIL CANDIDACY FOR WARD 1 IN PROVIDENCE

City Council Incumbent Vows to Continue to Move Ward 1 Forward

PROVIDENCE, R.I., May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Providence City Councilman John Goncalves (D-Ward 1) announced today that he is running for re-election to represent the City's Ward 1, which includes Fox Point, College Hill, Wayland Square, the Jewelry District, and Downtown Providence.

Councilman John Goncalves (Democrat, City of Providence) (PRNewswire)

Councilman Goncalves has been a resident of Ward 1 for nearly 30 years. He attended Providence public schools and graduated with a B.A. from Brown University as well as a Master's degree also from Brown.

During his term, Goncalves has been a hands-on Council member, successfully closing and resolving thousands of constituent service issues. Additionally, he has been an active legislator and the lead sponsor and author of more than 70 pieces of legislation. He currently serves as Chairman of the Council's Committee on State Legislative Affairs.

"I'm proud to announce my candidacy for Providence City Council, Ward 1. Throughout my term, I'm proud of what we've accomplished and I'm proud of the tenacious, responsive, bold, and effective leadership that I've brought to the people of Ward 1 and the City of Providence."

Professionally, Goncalves is a passionate educator in Providence and a community advocate who has worked to advance issues on education, environmental justice, and neighborhood quality of life. He was named Providence Monthly's Who To Watch in 2020 for spearheading a Providence Coalition of Neighborhood Associations across the City working collaboratively to tackle common neighborhood challenges.

Previously, John served as an educator for several years in Minnesota and has been involved in several political campaigns including roles as Chair of the Minnesota Senate District 60 Committee; and Administrative Director, Strategy Director, Policy Aide in key City Council, Mayoral, Attorney General, and Senate races.

Goncalves will continue to champion neighborhood quality of life issues that put people and the community first. He will continue to fight earnestly for Ward 1 taxpayers and improved resident services, Providence public education, affordable housing, environmental justice, women and LQBTQIA+ rights, smart economic development, and issues that will improve the quality of life of children, families, and seniors in Ward 1 and throughout the City.

For policy positions, please visit: johnforward1.com If you would like more information about John, please email info@johnforward1.com

Contact: Alisha A. Pina - Press Secretary

info@johnforward1.com, 401-641-0631

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Friends of John Goncalves