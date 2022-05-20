OmniLife Named Winner of the 2022 Lyfebulb-CVS Kidney Care® Innovation Challenge

Kindness for Kidneys International Received an Honorable Mention

NEW YORK and WOONSOCKET, R.I., May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lyfebulb, a patient-empowerment platform that connects patients with industry experts to support user-driven innovation, and CVS Kidney Care®, a CVS Health® (NYSE: CVS) company, are excited to announce that OmniLife was selected as the winner, and Kindness for Kidneys International received an honorable mention, at the 2022 Lyfebulb–CVS Kidney Care® Innovation Challenge: Accelerating Innovations in Kidney Disease to Improve Health Equity and Outcomes.

Lyfebulb and CVS Kidney Care Announce OmniLIfe as Winner of 2022 Innovation Challenge in Kidney Disease

"True equity means everyone has the opportunity to attain their full health potential," said Jesse Roach, MD, Senior Medical Director, Health Equity at CVS Kidney Care®. "We applaud OmniLife, Kindness for Kidneys and the other challenge finalists for their efforts to address barriers to care that make preventing and managing kidney disease difficult."

OmniLife was represented by Co-Founder and CEO Dalton Shaull and will receive a $25,000 monetary award to further develop its end-to-end communication and collaboration solution purpose-built for transplant teams to automate the intake and patient referral management process to provide better outcomes, reduce costs and create an optimal experience for clinicians and their patients.

Additionally, the judges awarded Kindness for Kidneys International, represented by Founder and Executive Director Sharron Rouse, honorable mention for its dedication to educating, encouraging, and empowering kidney warriors and their families.

The 2022 Innovation Challenge took place in Austin, TX over two days on May 18-19. Before a panel of independent judges, each of the ten finalists pitched solutions for bringing equitable care to kidney disease patients. Finalists also had the opportunity to listen to keynotes from leaders in the kidney and health care space, as well as community health leaders in Austin, and take part in two small group learning sessions.

"The level of innovation presented by each finalist was impressive and inspiring, and we look forward to seeing their ventures grow and help to address the disparities that so often prevent access to care and negatively impact health outcomes for those in the CKD and ESRD community," said Karin Hehenberger, MD, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of Lyfebulb. "As a person living with chronic kidney disease and having gone through a living donor kidney transplant, I was especially excited and encouraged by the potential impact these innovations will have on the patient community."

To continue their commitment to patient entrepreneurship and to raising awareness about health inequities among those in the CKD and ESRD community, Lyfebulb and CVS Kidney Care® will be hosting a Fireside Chat with Dalton Shaull and Sharron Rouse, jury member Jennifer Miller of CVS Kidney Care®, and key opinion leader, Jesse Roach, MD, of CVS Kidney Care®, on Wednesday, June 1 at 4 p.m. EST. This virtual discussion is open to all community members, and more information can be found on Transplantlyfe.com/webinars.

To learn more about CVS Kidney Care®'s work to address equitable health care, visit cvskidneycare.com.

