AI enables OrthoFX's new Rescue Aligners to save 65% of patients from treatment delays and OrthoFX's Bright Aligners give patients a reason to smile.

FREMONT, Calif., May 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OrthoFX, the first all-in-one clear aligner platform, announced their launch to US Orthodontists at the American Association of Orthodontists Annual Meeting in Miami. As a part of the launch, OrthoFX announced the commercial availability of Rescue™ and Bright Aligners™, two breakthrough polymer innovations that are designed to eliminate treatment breakdowns while providing instant gratification to orthodontic patients.

ORTHOFX ANNOUNCES BREAKTHROUGH INNOVATIONS IN ALIGNER THERAPY (PRNewswire)

About Rescue Aligners: Most patients do not wear their aligners as prescribed - 22 hours daily. This results in treatments going off-track. Today, the only way to remedy this deviation is through additional Doctor visits and a treatment restart. The current recovery process can result in 8+ weeks of delay and requires multiple, unplanned office visits.

Rescue aligners work in conjunction with OrthoFX's proprietary, AI driven remote monitoring solution - FXOnTrack™ - creating a closed loop system for the proactive detection and elimination of aligner failure. When FXOnTrack reports that a case is off-track, Doctors can trigger the production of a rescue aligner which is shipped directly to the patient's home. This unique aligner provides the required flexibility and consistent forces to correct up to one month of deviation from plan with no office visits.

Loc Phan, Co-founder and Head of Material Engineering said, "With the launch of rescue aligners, we are eliminating a vexing problem that has plagued the clear aligner industry for the past 25 years"

About Bright Aligners: Since the advent of Orthodontics over 150 years ago, patients have disliked how long It takes to see any meaningful straightening results. This has resulted in lower patient uptake of available solutions and a general sense of dissatisfaction with the category. To further exacerbate this problem consumers today expect instant gratification from the products they use. OrthoFX is addressing this timely need with a new proprietary aligner, called OrthoFX Bright, which is designed to make teeth appear whiter and straighter from day one of wear.

"The exciting launch of OrthoFX's Rescue and Bright Aligners supports their commitment to revolutionizing clear aligner therapy. We are developing an intelligent, continuous care system to advance the standard of care in the industry," said Ren Menon, Co-founder, and CEO of OrthoFX.

Rescue and Bright Aligners will be available starting May 22nd included for OrthoFX partner practices. For more information visit (Rescue Aligners) https://www.orthofx.com/rescue-aligners/ and (Bright Aligners) https://www.orthofx.com/orthofx-bright-aligners/ .

About OrthoFX: Founded by a team of industry experts who played a critical role in building and scaling the clear aligner category. OrthoFX is pioneering next generation advancements in orthodontics and dental treatments through innovations in polymers, software and services. Learn how to become an OrthoFX provider by visiting www.orthofx.com/doctors.

Julie Yeomans – Senior Marketing Manager, OrthoFX

Email - PR@OrthoFX.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OrthoFX